Stalker 2, Spider-Man 2, Starfield: Best Holiday Season Deals on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox Games

The Steam Winter sale is currently live and will go on till January 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 December 2024 14:34 IST
Stalker 2, Spider-Man 2, Starfield: Best Holiday Season Deals on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox Games

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition is available for Rs. 299 during Steam winter sale

Highlights
  • The January sale is live on PlayStation Store till January 7
  • Microsoft's Countdown sale ends January 2
  • Steam Winter sale is live till January 2
We're nearing the end of 2024, which means end-of-the-year Holiday season sales are live on every major games storefront. Players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox can get titles, old and new, across genres at deep discounts. The Steam Winter sale is currently live and will go on till January 2. Stalker 2, the recently released first-person shooter from GSC Game World, is available on Valve's storefront with a 10 percent discount.

Meanwhile, the January sale is live on PlayStation Store, bringing up to 75 percent discount on PS5 and PS4 games. The PlayStation sale is live until January 7 and brings a 40 percent discount on BioWare's newly launched RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. On the Microsoft store, players can get Xbox and PC games with up to 50 percent discounts during the ongoing Countdown sale. Tekken 8, the winner of the Best Fighting Game category at The Game Awards 2024, is available for half its price during the sale.

On Steam, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition, which bundles the main game with DLC episodes The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, is available for Rs. 299 after a 70 percent discount. Kung fu beat ‘em up Sifu, on the other hand, gets a 60 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 499 during the sale. Acclaimed survival title Sons of the Forest is available at half its price for Rs. 650.

Several first-party Sony titles are discounted during PlayStation's January sale, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Game of the Year winner Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 and more. First-party Xbox games also get price cuts on the Microsoft store. Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition is available at a 50 percent discount, while Bethesda's space RPG Starfield gets a 40 percent discount. Here are our picks for the best holiday season deals on PC and console games on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts:

Best Deals on Steam

Game title MRP Deal Price
Sons Of The Forest Rs. 1,300 Rs. 650
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl Rs. 3,299 Rs. 2,969
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition Rs. 999 Rs. 299
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,399
Diablo IV Rs. 4,160 Rs. 2,496
Frostpunk 2 Rs. 1,800 Rs. 1,440
Sifu Rs. 1,249 Rs. 499
Red Dead Redemption Rs. 3,799 Rs. 3,039
It Takes Two Rs. 2,199 Rs. 439
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Rs. 2,999 Rs. 239

Best Deals on PlayStation Store

Game title MRP Deal Price
God of War Ragnarök Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,099
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999
Astro Bot Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,399
Silent Hill 2 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,799
Helldivers 2 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999
Star Wars Outlaws Rs. 5,599 Rs. 3,639
Alan Wake 2 Rs. 3,246 Rs. 1,623
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Rs. 4,799 Rs. 2,879
Horizon Forbidden West Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,799

Best Deals on Xbox Store

Game title MRP Deal Price
Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Rs. 3,331 Rs. 2,498
Life is Strange: Double Exposure Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,449
Starfield Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,899
Forza Horizon 5 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Rs. 3,349 Rs. 837
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 750
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Rs. 2,499 Rs. 999
Stray Rs. 1,624 Rs. 812
Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,749
Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Diablo IV

Diablo IV

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunningly gory
  • Diverse class options
  • Skills synergise beautifully with builds
  • Finely-tuned combat
  • Great voice acting
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Satisfying loot system
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story
  • Tight enemy-scaling
  • Microtransactions
  • Mob fights can get monotonous
  • Side quests feel like checklists
Read detailed Blizzard Diablo IV review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Diablo
PEGI Rating 16+
God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Astro Bot

Astro Bot

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun, engaging gameplay
  • Vibrant visuals
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Free-flowing level design
  • Excellent soundtrack
  • Excellent DualSense feedback
  • Bad
  • Lack of a challenge
  • Gameplay lacks depth
Read detailed Sony Astro Bot review
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Ship exploration and combat
  • Immersive environments
  • Intriguing story
  • Nix!
  • Bad
  • Shallow combat and stealth
  • Poor facial animations
  • Repetitive missions
  • Stiff platforming
  • Dreadful enemy AI
Read detailed Ubisoft Star Wars Outlaws review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Diablo
PEGI Rating 18+
Starfield

Starfield

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Massive scale
  • Immersive side stories
  • Strong role-playing foundation
  • Great art design
  • Satisfying dogfights
  • Bad
  • Extremely slow start
  • Unoriginal main story
  • Robotic animations and voice acting
  • Fast travel-based space exploration
  • Boring on-foot planet exploration
  • Horrible surface map
Read detailed Bethesda Starfield review
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Fallout 4

Fallout 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Immersive game world
  • Memorable characters
  • Well-written story
  • Brimming with quests
  • Refined gameplay
  • Bad
  • Buggy regardless of platform
Read detailed Bethesda Fallout 4 review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Fallout
PEGI Rating 18+
Stray

Stray

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing world
  • Balance of varied genres
  • Nails feline movement
  • Bad
  • Frustrating bugs
  • Traversal isn't natural
  • Very straightforward puzzles
Read detailed Annapurna Interactive Stray review
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
