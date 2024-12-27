We're nearing the end of 2024, which means end-of-the-year Holiday season sales are live on every major games storefront. Players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox can get titles, old and new, across genres at deep discounts. The Steam Winter sale is currently live and will go on till January 2. Stalker 2, the recently released first-person shooter from GSC Game World, is available on Valve's storefront with a 10 percent discount.

Meanwhile, the January sale is live on PlayStation Store, bringing up to 75 percent discount on PS5 and PS4 games. The PlayStation sale is live until January 7 and brings a 40 percent discount on BioWare's newly launched RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. On the Microsoft store, players can get Xbox and PC games with up to 50 percent discounts during the ongoing Countdown sale. Tekken 8, the winner of the Best Fighting Game category at The Game Awards 2024, is available for half its price during the sale.

On Steam, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition, which bundles the main game with DLC episodes The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, is available for Rs. 299 after a 70 percent discount. Kung fu beat ‘em up Sifu, on the other hand, gets a 60 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 499 during the sale. Acclaimed survival title Sons of the Forest is available at half its price for Rs. 650.

Several first-party Sony titles are discounted during PlayStation's January sale, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Game of the Year winner Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 and more. First-party Xbox games also get price cuts on the Microsoft store. Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition is available at a 50 percent discount, while Bethesda's space RPG Starfield gets a 40 percent discount. Here are our picks for the best holiday season deals on PC and console games on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts:

Best Deals on Steam

Best Deals on PlayStation Store

Best Deals on Xbox Store

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.