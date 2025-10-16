Technology News
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

The ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally are equipped with 7-inch Full-HD displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 14:19 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X were unveiled in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • ROG accessories, alongside the consoles, will be available in India
  • Accessories include docks, premium cases, and travel bags
  • The gaming consoles are powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 series chips
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally are finally available to purchase in India. The handheld gaming consoles were launched earlier this month, alongside a new lineup of ROG accessories. They are powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors, with 7-inch Full-HD displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Radeon graphics, and Xbox-inspired ergonomics. The newly launched accessories, including docks, premium cases, and travel bags, are also available in India.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in India and Availability

Pricing for the ROG Xbox Ally starts at Rs. 69,990, and the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at Rs. 1,14,990. Both devices can be purchased offline at Asus and ROG Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, Vijay Sales, and authorised Asus partners, or online via the Asus e-store, Amazon, and Vijay Sales.

The ROG Ally Dock DG300 will be available from November 11 at ROG stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and the Asus eShop, priced at Rs. 7,999.

The Ally Travel Bag BC3004 ROG Slash Sling Bag 4.0 and the ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Case are priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 3,999, with the premium case available by the end of October at the same stores and online platforms.

Meanwhile, the ROG Ranger Bag series, including the BP2701 ROG Backpack Black, BP2701 Cybertext Edition, and BP2800 ROG Ranger Backpack, is priced between Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 6,999 and will also be available starting November 11.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Features

The ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally feature 7-inch Full-HD displays with 120Hz refresh rates. They offer 500 nits brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Corning DXC anti-reflection. Both devices are powered by AMD processors, with the Ally X using the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and the Ally using the Ryzen Z2 A. They run on Windows 11 Home and come with 24GB and 16GB LPDDR5X memory, respectively, paired with 1TB and 512GB SSD storage.

For connectivity, both consoles support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and feature USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a UHS-II MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Both models feature Xbox-inspired contoured grips, full-size analogue sticks, ABXY buttons, HD haptics, six-axis IMU, and ergonomic triggers for precise control. The Ally X has an 80Wh battery and weighs 715g, while the Ally has a 60Wh battery and weighs 670g. Each device comes with a 65W charger and a stand.

Comments

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally Price in India, ROG Xbox Ally Specifications, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in India, ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications, Microsoft, Asus, ROG
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
