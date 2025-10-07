Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Launched in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Launched in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

Customers who pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to GamePass Ultimate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 12:36 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Launched in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Both ROG Xbox Ally models have a contoured grip for comfort, as per the company

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • These are the first Xbox-branded portable devices built with Asus
  • The ROG Ally X is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset
  • The devices have contoured Xbox-style grips and ABXY button layouts
Advertisement

Asus on Tuesday announced the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in India. The portable gaming PCs are developed in collaboration with Asus and are the first Xbox-branded handheld devices developed by the company, built for on-the-go gaming. The ROG Ally X is the higher-end model in the lineup, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset. Both models come with a 7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new grip design, which is identical to the Xbox Wireless Controller.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in India, Availability

ROG Xbox Ally price in India is set at Rs. 69,990, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at Rs. 1,14,990. Both models will be available for pre-order beginning today, in black and white colourways. The handheld gaming PCs will go on sale beginning October 16.

Gamers can purchase the new ROG XBox Ally handheld gaming PCs via Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus e-Shop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales. Those who pre-order them will be eligible to receive a one-year complimentary subscription to GamePass Ultimate and an ROG Slash Sling Bag.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Features

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X sport 7-inch full HD LCD screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The panels support AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which is claimed to reduce screen tearing. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and DXC Anti-Reflection coating on top for, as the name suggests, reduced reflections.

In terms of design, both ROG Xbox Ally models are identical to the standard Asus-branded counterparts. One distinctive difference is the presence of new contoured grips, which the company claims can help accommodate a wide range of hand sizes. The Xbox ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X have the traditional ABXY buttons, sourced from Xbox Wireless Controllers. There's also an Xbox button for quick access to apps, chats, and settings, available through an enhanced Game Bar overlay.

While button configurations are similar, the standard model features hall effect triggers. The ROG Xbox Ally X has been upgraded with impulse triggers.

As per Asus, the standard ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X has an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme SoC under the hood, with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of storage.

The company said that both handheld gaming PCs offer a full-screen Xbox appearance, designed for handheld gaming. It has made changes to Windows 11 on the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, which minimise the background activities and defer non-essential tasks for an optimum gaming experience. Asus said that this can free up system resources specifically for the gameplay, resulting in higher frame rates and better performance.

As part of the collaboration between Asus and Microsoft, the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X come with an upgraded Game Bar with Asus's Armoury Crate integration. This is said to provide quick access for advanced device options and input controls. It also grants players access to an aggregated gaming library from different storefronts, such as Xbox, Battle.net, Steam, and more.

The ROG Xbox Ally packs a 60Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally X has an 80Wh battery. Both handheld gaming PCs ship with a charging stand that supports fast charging at 67W.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally Price in India, ROG Xbox Ally Specifications, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in India, ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications, Microsoft, Asus, ROG
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI and AMD Announce Partnership to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure
DeFiLlama Suspends Aster’s Trading Volume Data Over Wash Trading Concerns

Related Stories

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Launched in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  8. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Phones Under Rs. 35,000
  9. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »