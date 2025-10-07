Asus on Tuesday announced the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in India. The portable gaming PCs are developed in collaboration with Asus and are the first Xbox-branded handheld devices developed by the company, built for on-the-go gaming. The ROG Ally X is the higher-end model in the lineup, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset. Both models come with a 7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new grip design, which is identical to the Xbox Wireless Controller.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in India, Availability

ROG Xbox Ally price in India is set at Rs. 69,990, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at Rs. 1,14,990. Both models will be available for pre-order beginning today, in black and white colourways. The handheld gaming PCs will go on sale beginning October 16.

Gamers can purchase the new ROG XBox Ally handheld gaming PCs via Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus e-Shop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales. Those who pre-order them will be eligible to receive a one-year complimentary subscription to GamePass Ultimate and an ROG Slash Sling Bag.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Features

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X sport 7-inch full HD LCD screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The panels support AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which is claimed to reduce screen tearing. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and DXC Anti-Reflection coating on top for, as the name suggests, reduced reflections.

In terms of design, both ROG Xbox Ally models are identical to the standard Asus-branded counterparts. One distinctive difference is the presence of new contoured grips, which the company claims can help accommodate a wide range of hand sizes. The Xbox ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X have the traditional ABXY buttons, sourced from Xbox Wireless Controllers. There's also an Xbox button for quick access to apps, chats, and settings, available through an enhanced Game Bar overlay.

While button configurations are similar, the standard model features hall effect triggers. The ROG Xbox Ally X has been upgraded with impulse triggers.

As per Asus, the standard ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X has an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme SoC under the hood, with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of storage.

The company said that both handheld gaming PCs offer a full-screen Xbox appearance, designed for handheld gaming. It has made changes to Windows 11 on the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, which minimise the background activities and defer non-essential tasks for an optimum gaming experience. Asus said that this can free up system resources specifically for the gameplay, resulting in higher frame rates and better performance.

As part of the collaboration between Asus and Microsoft, the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X come with an upgraded Game Bar with Asus's Armoury Crate integration. This is said to provide quick access for advanced device options and input controls. It also grants players access to an aggregated gaming library from different storefronts, such as Xbox, Battle.net, Steam, and more.

The ROG Xbox Ally packs a 60Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally X has an 80Wh battery. Both handheld gaming PCs ship with a charging stand that supports fast charging at 67W.