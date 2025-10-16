Google has introduced a special offer for Diwali that allows users to subscribe to Google One plans with additional cloud storage at highly reduced prices. It is valid on the Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium plans, enabling them to get up to 2TB of cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. As per Google, users can also share the storage space offered with Basic, Standard, and Premium plans with others.

Google One Diwali Offer: Monthly Plans

As per Google, the Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium plans, part of the Google One subscription, are all priced at Rs. 11. The offer is valid for a period of three months, after which the prices will be revised to the usual rates.

To begin with, the Google Lite plan offers 30GB of cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. It is usually priced at Rs. 30 per month, but can be availed of for Rs. 11 for three months. Similarly, the Basic and Standard plans, with 100GB and 200GB of storage, respectively. are also available for Rs. 11. The listed prices for the aforementioned plans are Rs. 130 and Rs. 210 per month, respectively.

The most value-for-money offer, however, is the Google One Premium plan. It offers up to 2TB of storage for Rs. 650 per month. For the duration of the offer, Google users can also subscribe to this plan for Rs. 11 for three months.

Google says users have until October 31 to avail themselves of these plans.

Google One Diwali Offer: Annual Plans

The Mountain View-based tech giant is also offering Diwali discounts on annual plans of the Google One subscription. They can save up to 37 percent compared to the regular prices. The Lite plan, which costs Rs. 708, can be subscribed to for Rs. 479 for one year, translating into savings of Rs. 229.

Similar discounts are also live on the Basic and Standard plans. They are currently priced at Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,600, compared to their usual prices of Rs. 1,560 and Rs. 2,520, respectively. Like the monthly plans, the Basic plan comes with 100GB of storage, while the Standard plan has 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

Google says users can save up to Rs. 2,900 with the offer on the Premium plan. It is priced at Rs. 7,800 for one year, down from its usual price of Rs. 4,900. Similar to the monthly offers, users have up until October 31 to subscribe to the Google One annual plans, too.