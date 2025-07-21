FromSoftware launched Elden Ring Nightreign in May and announced its next project, The Duskbloods, in April at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream. The studio, however, has multiple unannounced projects in development, as confirmed last year by studio president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki. A new report claims that the acclaimed developer has an unannounced multiplatform game in the later stages of development that could launch next year.

FromSoftware Working on Unannounced Game

The Japanese studio is working on a new game, codenamed “FMC”, as per an MP1st report published last week. The unannounced multiplatform title is in the “advanced stages of production”, the report claimed citing sources. The studio is so far into the development process that the game should launch in 2026, unless it is delayed, the report said.

If that's the case, FromSoftware will launch two games next year; the studio will release its upcoming action-RPG, The Duskbloods, exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The Dark Souls developer is also currently working on further updates and DLC content for Elden Ring Nightreign, the multiplayer co-op survival game that launched on May 30.

The Duskbloods, a brand new multiplayer title from the creators of Dark Souls and ELDEN RING, FromSoftware. Coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2026. pic.twitter.com/fJXiveG3Zv — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 2, 2025

FromSoftware confirmed in June that Nightreign would receive a DLC later this year, alongside new features like a Duos mode, enhanced boss fights, new player characters, and more.

The Duskbloods, which was revealed at the Switch 2 presentation in April, is also an online multiplayer PvPvE title, where up to eight players compete against one another and AI enemies.

While the studio looks set to release back-to-back multiplayer games, Miyazaki said in April that the company was not shifting away from single-player titles. It is thus likely that the unannounced project “FMC” could be a single-player title.

FromSoftware Projects

FromSoftware has kept busy since it launched Elden Ring in 2022. The studio released mech action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in 2023 and followed it up with a major story expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, in 2024. Elden Ring Nightreign, the spin-off multiplayer title, launched this year, while The Duskbloods is confirmed for 2026.

Back in December 2024, Miyazaki had said the studio had no immediate plans for Elden Ring 2, but was working on several different projects. “I can't talk about any unpublished work, but I do have several projects currently underway at FromSoftware,” Miyazaki had said at the sidelines of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia event. “There are a variety of genres, so I hope you can look forward to it.”