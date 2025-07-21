Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • FromSoftware Has an Unannounced Game in 'Advanced Stages' of Development That Could Launch in 2026: Report

FromSoftware Has an Unannounced Game in 'Advanced Stages' of Development That Could Launch in 2026: Report

FromSoftware is working on multiple projects, including The Duskbloods, which will launch on the Switch 2 in 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2025 14:58 IST
FromSoftware Has an Unannounced Game in 'Advanced Stages' of Development That Could Launch in 2026: Report

Photo Credit: Nintendo/ FromSoftware

The Duskbloods was announced in April at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation

Highlights
  • FromSoftware is also working on Elden Ring Nightreign DLC
  • The Duskbloods is a PvPvE multiplayer title exclusive to the Switch 2
  • FromSoftware's unannounced game is codenamed "FMC"
Advertisement

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring Nightreign in May and announced its next project, The Duskbloods, in April at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream. The studio, however, has multiple unannounced projects in development, as confirmed last year by studio president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki. A new report claims that the acclaimed developer has an unannounced multiplatform game in the later stages of development that could launch next year.

FromSoftware Working on Unannounced Game

The Japanese studio is working on a new game, codenamed “FMC”, as per an MP1st report published last week. The unannounced multiplatform title is in the “advanced stages of production”, the report claimed citing sources. The studio is so far into the development process that the game should launch in 2026, unless it is delayed, the report said.

If that's the case, FromSoftware will launch two games next year; the studio will release its upcoming action-RPG, The Duskbloods, exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The Dark Souls developer is also currently working on further updates and DLC content for Elden Ring Nightreign, the multiplayer co-op survival game that launched on May 30.

FromSoftware confirmed in June that Nightreign would receive a DLC later this year, alongside new features like a Duos mode, enhanced boss fights, new player characters, and more.

The Duskbloods, which was revealed at the Switch 2 presentation in April, is also an online multiplayer PvPvE title, where up to eight players compete against one another and AI enemies.

While the studio looks set to release back-to-back multiplayer games, Miyazaki said in April that the company was not shifting away from single-player titles. It is thus likely that the unannounced project “FMC” could be a single-player title.

FromSoftware Projects

FromSoftware has kept busy since it launched Elden Ring in 2022. The studio released mech action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in 2023 and followed it up with a major story expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, in 2024. Elden Ring Nightreign, the spin-off multiplayer title, launched this year, while The Duskbloods is confirmed for 2026.

Back in December 2024, Miyazaki had said the studio had no immediate plans for Elden Ring 2, but was working on several different projects. “I can't talk about any unpublished work, but I do have several projects currently underway at FromSoftware,” Miyazaki had said at the sidelines of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia event. “There are a variety of genres, so I hope you can look forward to it.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FromSoftware, The Duskbloods, Elden Ring Nightreign, Elden Ring, Bandai Namco
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
The End of the Search Era: How AI Is Quietly Breaking the Internet’s Traffic Model

Related Stories

FromSoftware Has an Unannounced Game in 'Advanced Stages' of Development That Could Launch in 2026: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo on Hasselblad, AI, and Photography Kits in the Near Future
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »