A new Ghost Recon game is in development at Ubisoft, the company's executives confirmed at the annual general meeting this month. The developer has not officially announced a new Ghost Recon title, but has said in the past that several unannounced projects from its popular franchises are in the works. Ubisoft has not released a new Ghost Recon game since 2019's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which fell short of sales expectations.

New Ghost Recon Game in Development

At Ubisoft's recently held annual general meeting, CEO Yves Guillemot said a new Ghost Recon game was on the company's slate of upcoming launches. The executive, however, did not confirm an official name or a launch window for the title.

“In addition to the flagship game that I just mentioned [Rainbow Six], our objective is to also make strong progress in the growing market, generally speaking, by continuing to enhance our current experiences that we offer, and capitalizing on upcoming launches, such as The Division and Ghost Recon,” Guillemot said during the Q&A session with shareholders.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet, too, mentioned the Ghost Recon franchise during the meeting. In his response to a question about the planned allocation of Tencent investment in Ubisoft, the executive said part of the funds would go into developing “other major brand names”. “So, we've got Ghost Recon — it's just one example for our first-person shooter-type games,” Duguet said.

Ubisoft's Upcoming Games

Daguet didn't go into the details, but confirmed that Ubisoft's upcoming game lineup features some “major productions” for its leading franchises, which will come through in fiscal year 2027-28. The CFO said the company was giving its biggest titles the time required to reach the desired level of quality.

Guillemot had said the same at Ubisoft's FY 2025 earnings call in May when he confirmed the company was delaying its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. The Ubisoft CEO pointed to the positive reception of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was twice delayed for further polish before launching in March.

Ubisoft is currently working on several projects, including the next mainline single-player Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe; a multiplayer AC title, Assassin's Creed: Codename Invictus; and mobile title Assassin's Creed Jade. Last year, Guillemot confirmed the company was also working on remakes of multiple older Assassin's Creed games, one of which is rumoured to be remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Next entries in major franchises like Far Cry and Rainbow Six are also said to be in development. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake also remains “deep” in development to meet its 2026 release window.

At the annual meeting, Guillemot and Duguet also took on several shareholder questions on Ubisoft and its franchises, confirming at one point that Assassin's Creed Shadows cost over EUR 100 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crore) to make, without giving the exact production budget.

Parts of the Q&A session during the meeting, however, got heated as shareholders lamented Ubisoft's declining share price. The French company's share price fell 40 percent in 2024 after back-to-back disappointing launches of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, two AAA games based on popular external IPs. At one point in the meeting, Guillemot suggested that the weakened Star Wars brand was partly responsible for Star Wars Outlaws underperforming.

In March, Ubisoft announced it was forming a new dedicated subsidiary for its core IPs of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six with a EUR 1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Tencent.