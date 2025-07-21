Technology News
English Edition

Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says

The last mainline Ghost Recon title, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, released in 2019.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2025 19:18 IST
Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint was a commercial disappointment

Highlights
  • Ubisoft is working on multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games
  • The company held its annual general meeting this month
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows released in March to largely positive reception
Advertisement

A new Ghost Recon game is in development at Ubisoft, the company's executives confirmed at the annual general meeting this month. The developer has not officially announced a new Ghost Recon title, but has said in the past that several unannounced projects from its popular franchises are in the works. Ubisoft has not released a new Ghost Recon game since 2019's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which fell short of sales expectations.

New Ghost Recon Game in Development

At Ubisoft's recently held annual general meeting, CEO Yves Guillemot said a new Ghost Recon game was on the company's slate of upcoming launches. The executive, however, did not confirm an official name or a launch window for the title.

“In addition to the flagship game that I just mentioned [Rainbow Six], our objective is to also make strong progress in the growing market, generally speaking, by continuing to enhance our current experiences that we offer, and capitalizing on upcoming launches, such as The Division and Ghost Recon,” Guillemot said during the Q&A session with shareholders.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet, too, mentioned the Ghost Recon franchise during the meeting. In his response to a question about the planned allocation of Tencent investment in Ubisoft, the executive said part of the funds would go into developing “other major brand names”. “So, we've got Ghost Recon — it's just one example for our first-person shooter-type games,” Duguet said.

Ubisoft's Upcoming Games

Daguet didn't go into the details, but confirmed that Ubisoft's upcoming game lineup features some “major productions” for its leading franchises, which will come through in fiscal year 2027-28. The CFO said the company was giving its biggest titles the time required to reach the desired level of quality.

Guillemot had said the same at Ubisoft's FY 2025 earnings call in May when he confirmed the company was delaying its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. The Ubisoft CEO pointed to the positive reception of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was twice delayed for further polish before launching in March.

Ubisoft is currently working on several projects, including the next mainline single-player Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe; a multiplayer AC title, Assassin's Creed: Codename Invictus; and mobile title Assassin's Creed Jade. Last year, Guillemot confirmed the company was also working on remakes of multiple older Assassin's Creed games, one of which is rumoured to be remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Next entries in major franchises like Far Cry and Rainbow Six are also said to be in development. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake also remains “deep” in development to meet its 2026 release window.

At the annual meeting, Guillemot and Duguet also took on several shareholder questions on Ubisoft and its franchises, confirming at one point that Assassin's Creed Shadows cost over EUR 100 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crore) to make, without giving the exact production budget.

Parts of the Q&A session during the meeting, however, got heated as shareholders lamented Ubisoft's declining share price. The French company's share price fell 40 percent in 2024 after back-to-back disappointing launches of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, two AAA games based on popular external IPs. At one point in the meeting, Guillemot suggested that the weakened Star Wars brand was partly responsible for Star Wars Outlaws underperforming.

In March, Ubisoft announced it was forming a new dedicated subsidiary for its core IPs of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six with a EUR 1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Tencent.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ubisoft, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Assassins Creed, Yves Guillemot
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Version Reportedly Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Certification Websites
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Related Stories

Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »