Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royale Mode, Goes Live Along With Season 1

Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royale Mode, Goes Live Along With Season 1

Battlefield Redsec is free-to-play across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 October 2025 12:41 IST
Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royale Mode, Goes Live Along With Season 1

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield Redsec launched on October 28 alongside Season 1 content for Battlefield 6

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Battlefield Redsec features the largest map in Battlefield history
  • The free-to-play Battle Royale mode can be played in teams of 2 or 4
  • Battlefield 6's Season 1 update with new map and mode is now live, too
Advertisement

Battlefield Redsec, the free-to-play Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6 is here, along with the game's Season 1 update. Electronic Arts released the mode on Tuesday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X with just a day's notice. Along with a traditional Battle Royale mode, Redsec also adds a new multiplayer-inspired 'Gauntlet' mode. EA has now detailed the full roadmap for Redsec and Battlefield 6 Season 1 content.

In a new blog post on the Battlefield 6 website, EA detailed the new Redsec mode and all the new content coming to it as part of the planned Season 1 roadmap. The standalone mode has launched with one new Battle Royale map, Fort Lyndon, and the new Gauntlet mode, along with the first phase of Season 1 content.

Battlefield Redsec Features

Redsec's Fort Lydon map is a government testing ground with hidden secrets. The map features an urban environment with several tall buildings and tactical destruction opportunities. The map includes nine major points of interest, including beaches, military complexes, and more. EA said the map was the biggest in Battlefield history.

The Battle Royale mode currently supports 100 players in teams of two or four. Players can choose their class and a sidearm before dropping in and looking for better weapons and gear. During the course of a match, players can also unlock additional abilities, gadgets, and call-ins to gain advantage over other teams.

In addition to Battle Royale, Redsec also comes with the new Gauntlet mode, that features squad-based elimination missions. In the mode, eight squads take on a series of missions with varying objectives, ending in a final showdown.

The mode has eight different mission types to cycle through per round. At the end of each round, the bottom two teams in the Gauntlet are eliminated.

Battlefield Redsec also brings updates to the Portal mode, allowing players to create custom Redsec experiences.

BF6 S1 RoadMap Launch 16x9 1 roadmap

EA shared the full roadmap for Battlefield 6 Season 1 and Redsec
Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Update

As part of the Battlefield 6 Season 1 update, EA also announced a revamped Battle Pass system with over 100 tiers of content. This also includes a paid Battle Pass, called Battlefield Pro, that grants players more rewards, among other benefits.

As previously announced, the Season 1 content drop includes a new large-scale multiplayer map, called Blackwell Fields. It also comes with a new 4v4 multiplayer mode, called Strikepoint. The first phase of Season 1 content, titled Rogue Ops, also includes new vehicles, weapons, and weapon attachments.

The second phase of Season 1, titled California Resistance, will drop on November 18, adding another map, a new limited-time mode, a new Gauntlet mission for Redsec, and more vehicles and weapons.

Finally, on December 9, the third phase of Season 1, titled Winter Offensive, will roll out with a snowy version of the existing Empire State multiplayer map, new limited-time gauntlet event, and more.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The new Redsec Battle Royale mode, along with new Season 1 content, are now available in the game.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6, Battlefield 6 Season 1, EA
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Faces Pressure as Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of Anticipated US Policy Decision
Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royale Mode, Goes Live Along With Season 1
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Next Xbox Will Reportedly Be a Windows PC With a Console-Like Interface
  3. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  4. Apple Might Upgrade These MacBook, iPad Models With OLED Displays
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro First Impressions
  7. Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB ANC, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life
  8. The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Wobble Will Launch Its First Smartphone in India on This Date
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Insta360 X4 Air Launched With 8K Video Recording, Support for Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  2. Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royale Mode, Goes Live Along With Season 1
  3. Bitcoin Faces Pressure as Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of Anticipated US Policy Decision
  4. TRAI and DoT Approve Implementation of Feature to Display Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  5. Tata Motors Reportedly Patched E-Dukaan, FleetEdge Flaws After Researcher Discovered AWS Key Leak
  6. Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Apple Said to Plan Upgraded MacBook Air, iPad Mini and iPad Air With OLED Displays
  8. Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Series, and Reno 14 Models to Get ColorOS 16 Update in November: Release Schedule
  9. Google Pixel 10a Renders Reportedly Reveal Unchanged Design; Specifications Tipped
  10. The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date: When to Watch Manoj Bajpayee’s Spy Thriller Series Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »