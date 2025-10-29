Battlefield Redsec, the free-to-play Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6 is here, along with the game's Season 1 update. Electronic Arts released the mode on Tuesday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X with just a day's notice. Along with a traditional Battle Royale mode, Redsec also adds a new multiplayer-inspired 'Gauntlet' mode. EA has now detailed the full roadmap for Redsec and Battlefield 6 Season 1 content.

In a new blog post on the Battlefield 6 website, EA detailed the new Redsec mode and all the new content coming to it as part of the planned Season 1 roadmap. The standalone mode has launched with one new Battle Royale map, Fort Lyndon, and the new Gauntlet mode, along with the first phase of Season 1 content.

Battlefield Redsec Features

Redsec's Fort Lydon map is a government testing ground with hidden secrets. The map features an urban environment with several tall buildings and tactical destruction opportunities. The map includes nine major points of interest, including beaches, military complexes, and more. EA said the map was the biggest in Battlefield history.

The Battle Royale mode currently supports 100 players in teams of two or four. Players can choose their class and a sidearm before dropping in and looking for better weapons and gear. During the course of a match, players can also unlock additional abilities, gadgets, and call-ins to gain advantage over other teams.

In addition to Battle Royale, Redsec also comes with the new Gauntlet mode, that features squad-based elimination missions. In the mode, eight squads take on a series of missions with varying objectives, ending in a final showdown.

The mode has eight different mission types to cycle through per round. At the end of each round, the bottom two teams in the Gauntlet are eliminated.

Battlefield Redsec also brings updates to the Portal mode, allowing players to create custom Redsec experiences.

EA shared the full roadmap for Battlefield 6 Season 1 and Redsec

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Update

As part of the Battlefield 6 Season 1 update, EA also announced a revamped Battle Pass system with over 100 tiers of content. This also includes a paid Battle Pass, called Battlefield Pro, that grants players more rewards, among other benefits.

As previously announced, the Season 1 content drop includes a new large-scale multiplayer map, called Blackwell Fields. It also comes with a new 4v4 multiplayer mode, called Strikepoint. The first phase of Season 1 content, titled Rogue Ops, also includes new vehicles, weapons, and weapon attachments.

The second phase of Season 1, titled California Resistance, will drop on November 18, adding another map, a new limited-time mode, a new Gauntlet mission for Redsec, and more vehicles and weapons.

Finally, on December 9, the third phase of Season 1, titled Winter Offensive, will roll out with a snowy version of the existing Empire State multiplayer map, new limited-time gauntlet event, and more.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The new Redsec Battle Royale mode, along with new Season 1 content, are now available in the game.