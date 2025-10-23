Technology News
Battlefield 6 Season 1 Gameplay Trailer Details New 'Blackwell Fields' Map and More

Battlefield 6's first season launches on October 28 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 October 2025 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: EA

The Season 1's first phase launches on October 28, with second phase planned for November 18

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10
  • EA said the game had sold over seven million copies in three days
  • Battlefield 6 Season 1 also includes a new 4v4 mode, called Strikepoint
Electronic Arts has released a gameplay trailer for the first season of post-launch content for Battlefield 6. The game's Season 1 kicks off October 28, bringing a new large-scale map, Blackwell Fields, to the mix, alongside a new mode, weapons, and vehicles. Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X and sold over seven million copies in three days.

The Battlefield 6 Season 1 trailer, shared by EA on social media channels on Wednesday. The trailer shows explosive gameplay set in the new Blackwell Fields map that arrives October 28. It also features the smaller Eastwood map, that arrives later as part of the second phase of Season 1 content in November.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Details

The first phase, which drops later this month, is titled Rogue Ops. The Blackwell Fields map, included in the first phase, will support all combat sizes and vehicles. The map is set at an American air base in the California badlands. Visually, the fiery map is littered with oil wells and is suited for large-scale warfare.

In addition to the map, Rogue Ops will also add a new close-quarters multiplayer mode, called Strikepoint. The 4v4 mode will see two squads fighting to capture an objective over multiple rounds, where players only get one life per round.

Season 1 will also add the SOR-300C carbine rifle, the Mini Fix sniper rifle, and the GGH-22 sidearm, along with two weapon attachments. Finally, Rogue Ops will feature the Armored Personnel Carrier Mark 2 land vehicle as an infantry support vehicle.

The first Season 1 update will be released on October 28, with second phase drops following November 18. The third phase, titled Winter Offensive, will launch on December 9.

Battlefield 6 launched across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10. The game was the “biggest launch in franchise history”, EA said, calling it a “record-breaking success”. Battlefield 6 has sold over seven million copies across platforms.

The military shooter has also become one of the most played games on Steam ever, with a peak concurrent player count of over 700,000. According to a markets research firm, Battlefield 6 sold over 3.5 million copies on Steam alone.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
