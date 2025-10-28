Electronic Arts has confirmed the official name and release date for Battlefield 6's upcoming Battle Royale mode. The military shooter's new BR mode is called Battlefield Redsec, short for ‘Redacted Sector', and it arrives October 28, the same day when Battlefield 6's Season 1 begins. The Battle Royale mode will be free-to-play, EA said in its announcement on Monday.

Battlefield Redsec will also get a gameplay trailer when the mode goes live on October 28 at 8am PT (8.30pm IST). EA will likely share all details about the Battle Royale mode when it's available to play on Tuesday.

EA's confirmation comes days after a leak tipped the name and release date of the mode. While EA had confirmed early on that Battlefield 6 would get a Battle Royale mode and shared some details about the same, the publisher had not confirmed when the mode would be available to Battlefield players.

Battlefield Redsec will launch on the day Battlefield 6 kicks off the first phase of its Season 1 post-launch content, which includes a new multiplayer map, a 4v4 mode, and new weapons.

As per EA's earlier update, Redsec will support up to 100 players on a single expansive map that will feature vehicles and environmental destruction. According to EA, the mode will feature the “deadliest” ring in Battle Royale. Unlike other Battle Royale games, coming in contact with the closing ring in the game will result in an instant death for players.

In a community update last week, the company said it would tune certain gameplay aspects of Battlefield 6 for the Battle Royale mode. The mode will feature a re-adjusted time-to-kill for close range encounters, armour plates, fixes to environments, and rebalanced vehicles.

According to leaks, Redsec will launch with two playlists for Duos and Squads (four players) team sizes. Additionally, the mode will reportedly support proximity chat feature for in-game communication.

Redsec may launch as a separate free-to-play app on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, just like Call of Duty: Warzone. The mode will go live on October 28 for all players.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 and sold over seven million copies in three days, becoming “the biggest launch” in the franchise's history.