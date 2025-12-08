Technology News
English Edition
  Battlefield 6's 'Winter Offensive' Update Launches This Week With New Content, Audio Improvements and More

Battlefield 6's 'Winter Offensive' Update Launches This Week With New Content, Audio Improvements and More

Battlefield 6 has so far received two major updates as part of its Season 1 post-launch content.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 December 2025 12:20 IST
Battlefield 6's 'Winter Offensive' Update Launches This Week With New Content, Audio Improvements and More

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6's Winter Offensive update arrives December 9
  • EA has added two new maps to Battlefield 6 after its launch
  • Winter Offensive will add a new limited-time map and mode
Battlefield 6's next major post-launch update is set to arrive this week. Electronic Arts has published patch notes for update 1.1.3.0, detailing the new content, improvements, and fixes coming to the military shooter. The new content, dubbed “Winter Offensive,” will serve as the third major content drop for Battlefield 6 since it launched on October 10. The update will add a new limited-time map, modes, and more to the game.

EA shared details about update 1.1.3.0 on the Battlefield 6 website on Friday. In addition to Winter Offensive content, the update will bring a host of improvements, including much-requested better hit registration, refined weapon handling, and better close-range soldier visibility.

Battlefield 6 Winter Offensive Content

New content as part of the Winter Offensive update will include Ice Lock Empire State, a new limited-time map that covers the existing Empire State map with snow. The update will also add a limited-time themed even mode across Domination, Conquest, and Gauntlet mission variations on Ice Lock Empire State, with a new “Freeze” mechanic.

BF6 Map IceLockEmpireState 16x9 1 bf 6 update

Ice Lock Empire State covers the Empire State map in snow
Photo Credit: EA

Winter Offensive also includes a new weapon, the Ice Climbing Axe; Portal mode updates; and a limited-time bonus Battle Pass.

Battlefield Update 1.1.3.0 Details

Major improvements coming with update 1.1.3.0 include better hit registration, enhanced close-range soldier visibility, improved weapon handling for more consistent accuracy, improved gadget reliability, better vehicle clarity and interaction, updated map layouts for Breakthrough and Rush modes, and improved audio feedback.

The update also brings a wide range of audio improvements to Battlefield 6 that make the game more readable to players. This includes footsteps, vehicle audio, combat sounds, and more.

Finally, the update also includes a host of fixes across player behaviour, vehicles, weapons, gadgets, maps and modes, UI and HUD, progression, along with fixes across Battlefield 6's free Battle Royale mode, Redsec.

Update 1.1.3.0, along with the Winter Offensive content, will be released to Battlefield 6 players across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on December 9.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 and has since received two major content updates — Rogue Ops and California Resistance. Both updates added new maps, modes, weapons, and vehicles to the game. Redsec, the free-to-play Battle Royale mode, was released alongside the first post-launch update on October 28.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6 Update, EA, Battlefield Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment
