  Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November

Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November

Stray released on PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2022. It was also available on PS Plus Game Catalog for a year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 October 2025 19:40 IST
Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive

In Stray, you play as a stray cat

Highlights
  • Stray launched in 2022 as a day one title on PS Plus Game Catalog
  • The game will reportedly join PS Plus on November 4
  • October's PS Plus Essential games included Alan Wake 2
One of the three games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential tier in November seems to have been leaked. Cat lovers, rejoice, because Stray, the action-adventure cat simulator, is reportedly coming to PS Plus next month. According to the leak, the game will join the subscription service on November 4.

The information comes from reliable leaker Billbil-kun, who has a track record for accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware. In a Dealabs report published Monday, the tipster claimed that PS Plus monthly games for November would include Stray.

All PS Plus subscribers will be able to add the game to their library on November 4, right after the PS Plus monthly games for October leave the service. The tipster was not able to confirm the two other games joining PS Plus Essential tier next month, but said Sony would announce the full November monthly games lineup on November 29.

Once the games join PS Plus, users can add them to their PlayStation game library and play anytime as long as they have an active PS Plus subscription.

Stray on PS Plus

Interestingly, Stray launched as a day one title on PS Plus Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members, on 19 July 2022, before leaving the service a year later. The game released on PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2022, before leaving PlayStation console exclusivity and making its way to Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. It was ported to Nintendo Switch last year. Stray is also available on Mac computers.

PS Plus monthly games for October, meanwhile, are still available to members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. The three games — Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3 — will reportedly be available till November 4.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna, Stray is an action-adventure game where players take on the perspective of a stray cat in a futuristic, walled city populated by robots. In the game, players solve various environmental puzzles and platform as a cat.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Stray, PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Monthly Games November, PS5, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
