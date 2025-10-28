One of the three games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential tier in November seems to have been leaked. Cat lovers, rejoice, because Stray, the action-adventure cat simulator, is reportedly coming to PS Plus next month. According to the leak, the game will join the subscription service on November 4.

The information comes from reliable leaker Billbil-kun, who has a track record for accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware. In a Dealabs report published Monday, the tipster claimed that PS Plus monthly games for November would include Stray.

All PS Plus subscribers will be able to add the game to their library on November 4, right after the PS Plus monthly games for October leave the service. The tipster was not able to confirm the two other games joining PS Plus Essential tier next month, but said Sony would announce the full November monthly games lineup on November 29.

Once the games join PS Plus, users can add them to their PlayStation game library and play anytime as long as they have an active PS Plus subscription.

Stray on PS Plus

Interestingly, Stray launched as a day one title on PS Plus Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members, on 19 July 2022, before leaving the service a year later. The game released on PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2022, before leaving PlayStation console exclusivity and making its way to Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. It was ported to Nintendo Switch last year. Stray is also available on Mac computers.

PS Plus monthly games for October, meanwhile, are still available to members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. The three games — Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3 — will reportedly be available till November 4.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna, Stray is an action-adventure game where players take on the perspective of a stray cat in a futuristic, walled city populated by robots. In the game, players solve various environmental puzzles and platform as a cat.