Technology News
English Edition

Black Myth: Wukong Will Reportedly Get a DLC in Early 2025

Black Myth: Wukong sold over 10 million copies within three days of launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 September 2024 16:28 IST
Black Myth: Wukong Will Reportedly Get a DLC in Early 2025

Photo Credit: Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong is an action-RPG based on classical Chinese novel Journey to the West

Highlights
  • Black Myth: Wukong launched on PS5 and PC on August 20
  • The action-RPG has been developed by Chinese studio Game Science
  • Game Science investor has confirmed that the developer is working on DLC
Advertisement

Black Myth: Wukong launched last month on PC and PS5 and quickly became one of the most played games on Steam. The game has sold over 10 million copies within three days of launch and continues to attract new players. While developer Game Science has not yet announced its future plans for the game, a games industry insider claimed over the weekend that Black Myth: Wukong will get an expansion next year.

Black Myth: Wukong DLC

The information comes from Shenzhen-based journalist and games industry analyst Daniel Camilo. In an X post on Sunday, citing “very reliable first hand sources,” he claimed that a DLC for Black Myth: Wukong would launch around the Chinese New Year, 2025, which begins January 29, 2025.

Camilo, however, added that Game Science's plans could change. "While teams have internal plans and roadmaps, nothing is hardly ever set in stone when it comes to release dates in gaming,” he said.

Additionally, the analyst said that the game had sold nearly 20 million copies, out of which most sales (over 70 percent) came from China. He also added that the DLC might not sell as phenomenally well as the base game, as Black Myth: Wukong was too challenging for many casual gamers who picked up the game when it launched. “For many of those consumers, dlc simply won't be an interesting proposition,” he said in his X thread.

Game Science has not officially confirmed its plans for an expansion for Black Myth: Wukong, but considering the success of the game, the developer will likely work on launching DLCs for the title. Game Science investor Hero Games told Bloomberg recently that the developer was working on an expansion to Wukong, which would give it “a chance to monetize the game a second time.” While the statement hints at a paid expansion in the works, there are no details available about the size and the scope of the planned DLC.

Black Myth: Wukong is now the second most played game in Steam history, with an all-time peak concurrent player count of 2,415,714 — behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds. Even at the time of writing, over 468,000 users are playing the game on Valve's platform.

Game Science confirmed last month that its first triple-A title had sold over 10 million units in just three days after it launched on August 20. Black Myth: Wukong, an action-RPG based on classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Black Myth Wukong, Game Science, China, PC, Steam, Black Myth Wukong DLC, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Reliance Jio Outage: Network Restored After Several Users Report Issues Across India

Related Stories

Black Myth: Wukong Will Reportedly Get a DLC in Early 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Goes Down: Several Users Reported Outage Across India
  2. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
  3. iOS 18 Update Brings Support for RCS Messaging to iPhone
  4. HMD Skyline With 4,600mAh Replaceable Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS With ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  7. How Intel Lost the Sony PlayStation Business
  8. iOS 18 Now Available for Download in India on These iPhone Models
  9. Honor 200 Lite 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar Financial Centre Activates Digital Assets Lab Nearly a Year After Announcement
  2. Honor 200 Lite 5G Display, RAM and Storage Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. iOS 18 Update Brings RCS Messaging, Shortcut for Dialling Phone Numbers to iPhone
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 3C Listing Suggests Charging Details; Other Key Features Tipped
  5. Samsung Plans to Launch Rollable Smartphone With Flexible Screen in 2025: Report
  6. Black Myth: Wukong Will Reportedly Get a DLC in Early 2025
  7. Adobe Introduces New Acrobat AI Assistant Student Plan at an Affordable Price
  8. Reliance Jio Outage: Network Restored After Several Users Report Issues Across India
  9. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Battery Replacements Cost More in India Than Previous Models
  10. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Leaked Promotional Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »