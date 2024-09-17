Black Myth: Wukong Will Reportedly Get a DLC in Early 2025

Black Myth: Wukong launched last month on PC and PS5 and quickly became one of the most played games on Steam. The game has sold over 10 million copies within three days of launch and continues to attract new players. While developer Game Science has not yet announced its future plans for the game, a games industry insider claimed over the weekend that Black Myth: Wukong will get an expansion next year.

Black Myth: Wukong DLC

The information comes from Shenzhen-based journalist and games industry analyst Daniel Camilo. In an X post on Sunday, citing “very reliable first hand sources,” he claimed that a DLC for Black Myth: Wukong would launch around the Chinese New Year, 2025, which begins January 29, 2025.

Camilo, however, added that Game Science's plans could change. "While teams have internal plans and roadmaps, nothing is hardly ever set in stone when it comes to release dates in gaming,” he said.

DLC for Black Myth Wukong will come out somewhere near the Chinese New Year, 2025.



That is, right at the end of January, or very soon after.



This is according to very reliable first hand sources I heard from.



🧵... pic.twitter.com/1p15Vomyl9 — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) September 14, 2024

Additionally, the analyst said that the game had sold nearly 20 million copies, out of which most sales (over 70 percent) came from China. He also added that the DLC might not sell as phenomenally well as the base game, as Black Myth: Wukong was too challenging for many casual gamers who picked up the game when it launched. “For many of those consumers, dlc simply won't be an interesting proposition,” he said in his X thread.

Game Science has not officially confirmed its plans for an expansion for Black Myth: Wukong, but considering the success of the game, the developer will likely work on launching DLCs for the title. Game Science investor Hero Games told Bloomberg recently that the developer was working on an expansion to Wukong, which would give it “a chance to monetize the game a second time.” While the statement hints at a paid expansion in the works, there are no details available about the size and the scope of the planned DLC.

Black Myth: Wukong is now the second most played game in Steam history, with an all-time peak concurrent player count of 2,415,714 — behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds. Even at the time of writing, over 468,000 users are playing the game on Valve's platform.

Game Science confirmed last month that its first triple-A title had sold over 10 million units in just three days after it launched on August 20. Black Myth: Wukong, an action-RPG based on classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5.