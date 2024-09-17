Technology News
Reliance Jio Outage: Network Restored After Several Users Report Issues Across India

Reliance Jio network suffered an outage at around 11:15 am on September 17, as per an outage tracker.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 15:37 IST
Reliance Jio Outage: Network Restored After Several Users Report Issues Across India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Last month, social media platform X suffered a global outage

Highlights
  • More than 10,000 users reported issues with Jio’s network
  • The issue peaked at around 12:20 pm
  • It appears the issue has begun resolving for users
Reliance Jio users reported complaints of a network outage on Tuesday, highlighting issues with both the mobile network and broadband connectivity. The reports were spotted across various regions in India, highlighting a widespread issue. Many users took to social media platforms to highlight that they were getting a “no service” error on their Jio SIM. The issue was first spotted at around 11:15 am. More than 10,000 users reported the issue on Downdetector India, the outage tracking platform.

Reliance Jio Suffers Outage

On the online outage monitoring platform Downdetector, users began reporting issues with Reliance Jio's network highlighting issues such as lack of signal, mobile Internet connectivity, and more. JioFiber networks were also reported to be unavailable during the period of outage. Starting at 11:15 am, the issue peaked at around 12:20 pm when more than 10,000 users reported issues with the network provider.

However, it appears the issue subsided by 2:00 pm as the number of reports reduced to 1,800. As per Downdetector, 60 percent of the reports were about not getting a signal on their smartphones and other devices. Around 21 percent of users reported facing issues with mobile Internet, and 19 percent claimed JioFiber services were impacted by the outage.

According to a Reuters report, the issue was caused by a fire at a Reliance Jio data centre, although details of the same is currently unavailable. Citing an unnamed source, the publication claimed that the fire has now been brought under control and servers have been restarted. This should restore the network issue.

In a statement, a Reliance Jio spokesperson said, "This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing seamless services on account of minor technical issues. The same have been resolved, and seamless services of Jio have been fully restored. We regret the inconvenience to our subscribers."

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Telecomm, Outage, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Reliance Jio Outage: Network Restored After Several Users Report Issues Across India
