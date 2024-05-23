The next Call of Duty seems to have been teased. The first teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has surfaced, showing live-action footage of a group of people defacing Mount Rushmore with messaging that says, “The Truth Lies." The teaser comes as part of a website believed to be a part of the early marketing push for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Additionally, a redacted version of a piece of key art from the game seems to have leaked as well.

Spotted by CharlieIntel, an X account that posts Call of Duty updates, a new teaser website — thetruthlies.com — has surfaced, hinting at the next Call of Duty. The website features an old interactive television set, reminiscent of the ones seen in previous Call of Duty: Black Ops titles, that lets users flip through six channels, control the volume, hit the record button and turn off and turn on the TV.

BREAKING: The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser is here 👀



New website found: https://t.co/8B9C5QIKur pic.twitter.com/JcW4mhTHDh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

The first channel on the television shows a live-action footage of a group of geared-up mercenaries climbing Mount Rushmore during nighttime and vandalising the monument with banners that read “The Truth Lies”.

The second channel also shows a video of a group of people putting up “The Truth Lies” posters on a street. The remaining four channels show television static, which suggests that four more video teasers will surface in time.

Further, reliable leaker billbil-kun posted a blurred key art image said to be from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on X late Wednesday. The image, while blurred, looks similar to the box art from Call of Duty: Black Ops from 2010.

While Activision has not yet confirmed the next Call of Duty, it is expected to arrive later this year. Earlier this month, Treyarch, the developer responsible for previous Black Ops titles, reportedly hinted that the next Call of Duty could be Black Ops 6. 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the last and overall fifth title in the Black Ops series.

Last week, reports claimed that Microsoft, which completed the acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision last year for $69 billion, was planning to release the upcoming installment of the shooter franchise on Game Pass subscription service.

Microsoft has also announced an Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, where it has teased to showcase a Direct presentation dedicated to the next Call of Duty.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.