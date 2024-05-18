Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service

Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service

Microsoft's next Call of Duty title could be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, unlike previous releases that were sold independently.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2024 14:12 IST
Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service

Photo Credit: Reuters

Activision previously released new editions of Call of Duty annually priced at around $70 each

Highlights
  • Microsoft's next Call of Duty title could arrive on Game Pass at launch
  • The decision could be announced at Microsoft's annual Xbox showcase
  • Microsoft acquired Call of Duty through its buyout of Activision Blizzard
Advertisement

Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of the "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service, in a departure from its longtime practice of only selling the title independently, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move is expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase, scheduled for June 9, the person said on the condition of anonymity as the plans are private.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.

Microsoft acquired "Call of Duty" through its buyout of Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal, which closed late last year.

The first-person shooter video-game is among the most successful entertainment properties and has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue.

Activision has long released new editions of the game annually priced at around $70 each in recent years.

The development comes just days after Xbox President Sarah Bond said in a conference the company plans to release all first-party Xbox games on Game Pass on the day of their launch.

Microsoft manages a subscription service called Game Pass, which offers access to games from Xbox and other developers for a fee.

The Redmond, Washington-based company has tried to build out the Netflix-style game subscription services aggressively in recent years as part of its efforts to break the dominance of PlayStation consoles made by Japanese rival Sony Corp.

Microsoft said in February Game Pass had 34 million subscribers, up from the 25 million it reported in 2022.

Analysts said the launch of "Call of Duty" — a franchise with a large and loyal fan base — would help draw more people to Game Pass but could affect the overall sales generated by the title.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III", released in November 2023, is the second-best selling game so far this year. It trails Sony's "Helldivers II", according to industry tracker Circana.

© Thomson Reuters 2024
 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tight, responsive gunplay
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless performance
  • Bad
  • Warzone-style Open Combat missions
  • Lack of bombastic set pieces
  • Bland missions and story
  • Unsatisfying ending
  • Cluttered, confusing menu design
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Activision Blizzard
CoinDCX Report Claims Lower TDS on Crypto Could Improve Compliance, Tax Transparency

Related Stories

Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. HP Envy Move All-in-One Desktop Review
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  4. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Said to Plan Release of Next Call of Duty Game on Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service
  2. CoinDCX Report Claims Lower TDS on Crypto Could Improve Compliance, Tax Transparency
  3. Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit
  5. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
  7. ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
  8. Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes
  9. Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Shows Up on Geekbench; Tipped to Offer Better Cameras Than Galaxy S24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »