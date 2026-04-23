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Lava Bold N1 5G Arrives in New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Features

Lava Bold N1 5G has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 15:20 IST
Lava Bold N1 5G Arrives in New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N1 5G was launched in India in September last year

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N1 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display
  • Lava Bold N1 5G runs on Android 15
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery
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Lava Bold N1 5G is now available in a new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in India. The new version arrives a couple of months after its official launch in the country. The Lava Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It sports a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and includes a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The new RAM and storage model will go on sale next month.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

The newly launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999. It will be available for purchase in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colour options through Amazon from May 1. As part of the launch offer, buyers can get the phone for a discounted price of Rs. 11,999.

The new version will be available alongside the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations that have been available in India since the phone's launch in September last year. The 64GB and 128GB storage models are priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.

Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 5G runs on Android 15 and has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 2.5D Glass protection and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 12GB using unused storage. The onboard storage is expandable to 1TB. 

On the rear, the Lava Bold N1 5G has an AI-backed camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It offers a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a face unlock feature and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Connectivity options on the Lava Bold N1 5G include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and OTG. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 165.85x76.6x8.2mm and weighs 198g.

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Further reading: Lava Bold N1 5G, Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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