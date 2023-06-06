Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023

Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023

Any future titles developed by Kojima Productions will also make their way onto Apple’s platform.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 June 2023 11:28 IST
Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023

Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Highlights
  • Death Stranding on macOS will make use of MetalFX Upscaling
  • No word on in-built graphics options; shown footage looked laggy
  • Death Stranding will be up for preorder on the Mac App Store soon

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is coming to macOS, later this year. Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance during Apple's WWDC 2023 event, held early Monday, revealing that he's not only bringing his genre-defying package-delivery game to Macs, but future titles developed by Kojima Productions will arrive on the platform as well. The news came shortly after Apple introduced two new features for the macOS — a Game Mode, which ensures all CPU and GPU resources are dedicated to the said application, alongside a Game Porting Toolkit, letting developers easily port games from other platforms.

“I have been a die-hard Apple fan since I bought my first Mac back in 1994,” Kojima said during the presentation. “It has been a dream of mine to see my team's best work come to life on the Mac.” Of course, it relies on the Metal 3 graphics processing system to render Death Stranding's near-realistic imagery, while taking advantage of the graphics fidelity offered by MetalFX Upscaling. While the technique is certainly visually appealing, I couldn't help but notice how laggy the framerates were during the presentation, especially when the camera panned in tandem with the protagonist's — Sam Porter Bridges — movement. I hope there are further graphical presets you could tweak in the settings, so you're at least guaranteed a consistent 60 or even 30fps.

For now, Kojima hasn't revealed a concrete release date for Death Stranding: Director's Cut on the macOS but claimed that it will be available for pre-order on the Mac App Store soon. Even Steam sells macOS games on its platform, so we'll have to wait and see if it pops up there as well, so players can take advantage of its seasonal sales. The last AAA game to be ported to Mac was Resident Evil Village, announced in 2022, for its gaming-focused Metal 3 API. That, however, continues to remain on Apple's store, instead of being brought over to Steam. Hello Games' popular space exploration and adventure title No Man's Sky is also available on Macs and is listed on the Steam storefront on the platform.

For the time being, don't expect any Metal Gear Solid games to arrive on the Mac since the IP remains under publisher Konami's control. The only other confirmed project in Kojima Productions' plans is Death Stranding 2, revealed at The Game Awards 2022, with a lengthy cinematic featuring an older Norman Reedus and co-star Léa Seydoux running away with a baby — or rather, BB. A Death Stranding movie is also in development with Barbarian producer Hammerstone Studios attached to it.

The original 2019 game followed Sam, a courier, who is tasked with reconnecting the last survivors of a post-apocalyptic America. There's a lot to unpack here, starting with an open gateway which connects to the land of the dead, from where hostile creatures frequent the living world. Then there's a bottled baby who helps detect the said tar-ridden BTs (enemies), so you can stealth around them, and a mysterious Beach flooded with dead, aquatic wildlife. Much of the gameplay is centred around walking and delivering items though, with long cinematics that serve as breakpoints.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut will be out sometime later this year on macOS. It is currently available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: death stranding, death stranding directors cut, death stranding mac, death stranding macos, death stranding mac apple, apple, apple gaming, death stranding mac release window, hideo kojima, kojima productions, wwdc 2023, death stranding mac pre order, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
US Sues Binance Crypto Exchange and CEO Changpeng Zhao Over 'Web of Deception' as Bitcoin Tumbles

Related Stories

Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  2. Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 17: All Details Here
  7. Apple WWDC '23 Recap: Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, More
  8. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  9. Android 14 Lock Screen Clocks, Customisation Options Spotted: See Images
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Price Falls to Lowest Point Since March, Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Drop: Details
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Back Up After Hours of Outage That Affected Thousands
  3. Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023
  4. US Sues Binance Crypto Exchange and CEO Changpeng Zhao Over 'Web of Deception' as Bitcoin Tumbles
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, 50W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. About Ducking Time: Apple Says It Will Tweak iPhone Autocorrect Function
  7. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Launch Impressions: Almost Unbelievable, Very Real
  8. watchOS 10 for Apple Watch Brings Widgets, Watch Faces, Mental Health Tracking, More
  9. Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Recap: Apple Vision Pro AR Headset, iOS 17, New 15-inch MacBook Pro, and More Announced
  10. Apple Launches Vision Pro AR Headset, Says "Beginning of New Journey"
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.