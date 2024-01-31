Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year. The new foldables will succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, respectively, which were unveiled in July 2023. Although the company has yet to confirm anything about the anticipated foldable smartphones, leaks regarding the handsets have surfaced online. Previous reports claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may get upgrades to the camera and display. Now, another report claims that the clamshell foldable may also get a larger battery over its preceding model.

A GalaxyClub report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may pack a 4,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade over the 3,700mAh battery that is available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. According to the report, one of the tested batteries for the purported handset has a rated capacity of 1,097mAh, while the other has a rated capacity of 2,790mAh, resulting in a total rated capacity of 3,887mAh. It could be promoted as having a typical battery capacity of 4,000mAh. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24, which the company launched recently, is listed with a typical battery capacity of 4,000mAh, whereas it has a rated capacity of 3,880mAh.

Previously, the same publication reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. This would be a big upgrade over the dual 12-megapixel rear sensors of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is also equipped with a 10-megapixel front camera sensor. No details about the front camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have surfaced yet.

The next-generation clamshell foldable model from Samsung has also been tipped to get a bigger display. It may feature a 3.9-inch cover screen, 0.5-inch larger than the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 8GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint, Lavender, and Yellow colour options.

