Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's surreal package delivery title that first launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019 and later ported to PC, has a new release date on Apple devices. The Director's Cut version of the game is arriving January 30 on iPhone, iPad and Mac, with pre-orders currently open, 505 Games announced Tuesday. The studio, which was also responsible for the PC port, will bring the Kojima Productions' title to compatible apple devices. These include the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and macOS devices running on M1 chip or later. Death Standing was first announced for Apple platforms at the company's WWDC event in June last year, where Kojima showed off Mac gameplay and promised support for future titles.

505 Games announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut will launch on Apple's App Store on January 30, with a 50 percent discount for users who pre-order the game. In India, the discounted price for the game comes in at Rs. 1,999. The studio also confirmed that game will be available for universal purchase, meaning users would only need to buy it once to access it on multiple Apple devices.

We're excited to announce @KojiPro2015_EN's #DeathStrandingDC will launch on the App Store on Jan 30, 2024 as a universal purchase for compatible devices!



This includes iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and macOS devices with the M1 chip or later.



Enjoy up to 50% off! — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 23, 2024

Apple has made a big gaming push on its platforms in the past few months, announcing multiple AAA titles, previously only available on consoles and Windows PC, on its platforms. At its iPhone 15 event in September, the Cupertino, California-based company confirmed that graphics-intensive titles like Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Mirage would be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple said that its six-core A17 Pro chipset allows its mobile devices to run AAA games at an aggregable framerate and graphical presentation.

The two Resident Evil games have already launched on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, with Resident Evil 4 remake releasing on compatible Apple devices last month. While Death Stranding Director's Cut will arrive later this month, Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to debut on iPhone sometime later this year.

Death Stranding was released initially on the PS4 in 2019, with a PC port arriving a year later. The game's Director's Cut version, with enhanced graphics and new gameplay elements, launched natively on the PS5 in late 2021. The genre-bending game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where an extinction event opened a portal between the land of the living and that of the dead. The game's protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges (played by Norman Reedus), is tasked with connecting scattered remnants of society living in bunkers across a desolate United States of America.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.