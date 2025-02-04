Technology News
English Edition
  EA Reveals Pre Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program

EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program

The next Battlefield title had entered a “critical phase” of development, EA said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 February 2025 16:25 IST
EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program

Photo Credit: EA

The gameplay footage showed an urban combat zone with destructible environments

Highlights
  • Dice, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect are working on Battlefield
  • The next Battlefield title does not yet have an official name
  • EA says it will incorporate player feedback to refine Battlefield
Electronic Arts has finally revealed gameplay from the next Battlefield title and announced a community testing program to gather player feedback during development. The company shared a brief look at the game Monday with pre-alpha gameplay footage shown as part of a new video detailing Battlefield Labs, a player testing and feedback program. The next Battlefield title had entered a “critical phase” of development and player feedback would be utilised to refine the game before launch, EA said.

First Look at Next Battlefield

Towards the end of the video announcing Battlefield Labs, EA debuted pre-alpha gameplay from the next Battlefield that showed an intense urban combat zone with destructible environments.

The next installment in the Battlefield franchise does not yet have an official title or a launch timeline, but EA said the game was entering a “critical phase” of its development cycle.

“Even in pre-alpha, we are proud of where the game is at. We tirelessly playtest, but your feedback will supercharge our development as we strive to hit that perfect note between form, function, and feel,” the company said in its announcement.

Battlefield Labs Announced for Player Testing, Feedback

In the post, EA shared details about Battlefield Labs, a community-based program where the company will share concepts and experiences with players for testing.

“We will test (almost) everything but not everything you see will be complete. To ensure that your feedback has impact, players will experience, under NDA, different pieces of an unfinished puzzle so we have time to incorporate your feedback into the final product,” EA said.

Under the program, core combat and destruction will be tested first, before player feedback is gathered on weapons, vehicles, gadgets, maps, modes, and squad play. EA also confirmed it would be testing popular Battlefield modes Conquest and Breakthrough via BF Labs.

The company also revealed Battlefield Studios, a collection of four EA studios working on the next-generation military shooter — Dice, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect. The four studios will be working under a single banner on the next Battlefield title.

Separately, EA also confirmed Monday that Need for Speed developer Criterion Games was now fully focussed on Battlefield, with work on the NFS franchise paused.

Further reading: Battlefield, EA, Electronic Arts, Battlefield Labs, Battlefield Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
