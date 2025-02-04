Vivo has officially revealed the details of its upcoming V-series flagship called the V50. The V50, when launched in India, will replace the V40 model, which was unveiled in India alongside the V40 Pro model in August 2024. After several rumours, Vivo seems to have decided on officially revealing most details about its upcoming premium smartphone via its own website, save for a select few details like the phone's processor, charging speed and more. The landing page also reveals the phone's cosmetic design along with the colour options that will be available at launch.

The Vivo V50's design appears very similar to the model it will replace but gets a more rounded appearance. One noticeable change to its design comes from its display. It's no longer a dual-curved edge panel, but a quad-curved panel, meaning that the display curves a bit over the edges on all four sides instead of just two (left and right), like with the Vivo V40.

The phone's IP rating has also been improved with an official IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water. The phone will be available in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colourways.

At the back, the keyhole-shaped camera module remains the same as before, and it once again holds two cameras in place. The site mentions that all three cameras use 50-megapixel sensors. This would include a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Vivo's Aura Light feature is also present but appears a lot bigger in size compared to the previous model.

Other details revealed by the landing page include a 6,000mAh battery, Funtouch OS 15, and some AI and camera features that recently made it to the company's flagship model, the Vivo X200 Pro. However, its processor and charging speed have not been confirmed. A previous report revealed that the Vivo V50 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. As per another report the phone could launch in India on February 18.

