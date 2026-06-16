Electronic Arts (EA) announced the launch of EA Advertising on Monday. As per the US-based video game publisher, it is a new platform aimed at connecting brands with players through in-game experiences, live events, and digital activations across its gaming ecosystem. Brands will be allowed to integrate into gameplay through dynamic placements, branded challenges, and custom content. EA said that the platform will initially focus heavily on EA Sports franchises and live-service gaming environments.

Dynamic Brand Integrations Are Coming to EA Games

The company said that the dynamic in-game placements will include stadium signage, scoreboards, broadcast overlays, branded objectives, reward-driven challenges, vanity items, and custom content experiences. These would appear within game worlds where players would normally expect to encounter branding, such as sports stadiums, arenas, broadcasts, and live events.

The video game publisher, however, emphasised that EA Advertising is designed to make advertising a natural extension of the gaming experience rather than a disruptive interruption. Further, EA said that its scale is a major selling point for advertisers, with its games and services reaching more than 120 million monthly players during FY 2026 across console, PC, and mobile.

A notable highlight of the rollout is native advertising units within select EA Sports titles. In such games, advertisers will be able to place dynamic ads on digital advertising boards, scoreboards, and broadcast-style overlays within the game's 3D environments, with impression measurement aligning with the standards established by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Alongside the EA Advertising platform, the company has unveiled the EA Sports Partner Program. It is said to be an initiative for creating deeper collaborations between brands and sports communities. It will allow selected partners to participate in major EA Sports events, live-service activations, creator-driven campaigns, Ratings Reveals, and other community-focused experiences.

EA revealed that several brands have already participated in early activations. For example, Visa has partnered with EA Sports FC and EA Sports College Football, while Red Bull partnered with EA Sports FC through branded objectives, kits, and athlete collaborations. The company claims it generated more than 128 million matches played and 1.2 million completed objectives.

The launch of EA Advertising follows comments made by EA CEO Andrew Wilson during an earnings call in 2024. At the time, the executive discussed the company's plans of exploring new advertising opportunities across its gaming portfolio. Wilson described advertising as a potential "meaningful driver of growth" given the billions of hours players spend within EA's ecosystem.