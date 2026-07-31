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Vivo X500 Pro Leak Reveals 144Hz LTPO Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip

Vivo X500 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.37-inch flat LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 14:57 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Leak Reveals 144Hz LTPO Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • A tipster has shared details about the Vivo X500 Pro on Weibo
  • Vivo is said to use the LIPO display packaging in the Vivo X500 Pro
  • Vivo X300 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
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Vivo X300 Pro was launched in China and select global markets in October last year. Now, Vivo is said to be working on the Vivo X500 Pro as a possible successor. While we wait for the official announcement, details about the phone continue to leak online. A recent leak claims that the Vivo X500 Pro will run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chipset. It could feature a BOE display with a 144Hz refresh rate. 

Vivo X500 Pro Leak Hints at Display, Chipset

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested the display and design details of an upcoming smartphone. The tipster did not explicitly name the handset, but it is believed to correspond to the Vivo X500 Pro. As per the leak, the phone will run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Voltvivo X500 Pro Discussion
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The purported Vivo X500 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.37-inch flat LTPO display with more than 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company is said to be testing the engineering sample with a BOE OLED panel featuring next-generation light-emitting material.

Vivo is said to use the LIPO display packaging in the Vivo X500 Pro. This would enable narrow bezels on all four sides. The handset is tipped to feature Vivo's iconic centrally positioned circular rear camera module, resembling previous Vivo X series smartphones. It is said to use a metal frame.

The newly leaked details of the Vivo X500 Pro align with previous leaks. The phone is rumoured to go official in China in September with upgrades over the Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro was launched in India in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It was released in China and select global markets in October 2025.

It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Indian variant of the Vivo X300 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The Chinese version of the phone also has a 6,510mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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