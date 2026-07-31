Vivo X300 Pro was launched in China and select global markets in October last year. Now, Vivo is said to be working on the Vivo X500 Pro as a possible successor. While we wait for the official announcement, details about the phone continue to leak online. A recent leak claims that the Vivo X500 Pro will run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chipset. It could feature a BOE display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X500 Pro Leak Hints at Display, Chipset

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested the display and design details of an upcoming smartphone. The tipster did not explicitly name the handset, but it is believed to correspond to the Vivo X500 Pro. As per the leak, the phone will run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

The purported Vivo X500 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.37-inch flat LTPO display with more than 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company is said to be testing the engineering sample with a BOE OLED panel featuring next-generation light-emitting material.

Vivo is said to use the LIPO display packaging in the Vivo X500 Pro. This would enable narrow bezels on all four sides. The handset is tipped to feature Vivo's iconic centrally positioned circular rear camera module, resembling previous Vivo X series smartphones. It is said to use a metal frame.

The newly leaked details of the Vivo X500 Pro align with previous leaks. The phone is rumoured to go official in China in September with upgrades over the Vivo X300 Pro.

The Vivo X300 Pro was launched in India in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It was released in China and select global markets in October 2025.

It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Indian variant of the Vivo X300 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The Chinese version of the phone also has a 6,510mAh battery.