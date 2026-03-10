Electronic Arts is laying off workers across its teams that worked on Battlefield 6, the best-selling game of 2025 in the US. Despite the game's “record-breaking success,” EA is cutting jobs at Criterion, Dice, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studios, that together form Battlefield Studios. The number of developers impacted by the latest round of retrenchment at EA remains unclear.

Layoffs Hit Battlefield Studios

The layoffs across Battlefield teams were first reported by IGN Monday. In a statement to the publication, an EA spokesperson said the company was reorganising its Battlefield teams, even as the franchise remained one of its “biggest priorities.”

“We've made select changes within our Battlefield organization to better align our teams around what matters most to our community. Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we're continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs,” the spokesperson told IGN.

EA did not specify the number of workers laid off across Battlefield Studios. All four studios working on Battlefield 6 and its post-launch support will remain operational, the report said.

Layoffs at Battlefield Studios come despite the massive success of Battlefield 6. The first-person shooter was reportedly the best-selling game of 2025 in US, beating rival Call of Duty. Battlefield 6 is estimated to have sold over 20 million copies.

Days after the Battlefield 6's launch in October 2025, EA called the game a “record breaking success” and confirmed it was one of the “biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year.” The shooter had the biggest opening in Battlefield franchise history, selling over 7 million units in three days of launch.

Despite its successful launch, Battlefield 6 has struggled to retain players in a competitive live service space. The game's launch saw over 700,000 concurrent players on Steam, but that number has dwindled in the months since. Misifiring post launch support and competition from live service shooters like Call of Duty and Arc Raiders has seen the average Steam concurrent player count of the game settle well below 100,000, as per SteamDB charts. While those player numbers are impressive for a smaller game, it likely falls far below EA's expectations for one of its core high-budget franchises.

In January, EA delayed the launch of Battlefield 6's Season 2 in order to further polish new content. The game's Season 2 update, featuring new maps, modes and multiple gameplay changes, launched on February 17, but did little to move the needle. Following the launch of the update, Battelfield 6's concurrent Steam player count peaked at just over 96,000.