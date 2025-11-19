Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25

EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25

EA Sports will release a new full F1 game in 2027.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2025 19:11 IST
EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25

Photo Credit: EA

F1 25 launched on May 30, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • EA Sports will confirm the release date and price of F1 25 DLC in 2026
  • F1 25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • EA Sports F1 franchise has released a game every year since 2021
Advertisement

The EA Sports F1 series will buck the trend of annual releases and won't launch a new full F1 game next year. Instead, EA Sports will launch a content update for F1 25 that will bring the racing simulator up to speed with the 2026 season of the FIA Formula One World Championship, Electronic Arts announced Tuesday. A new full EA sports F1 game, with bigger changes and new features, will be released in 2027.

EA laid out its plans for the “future” of the EA Sports F1 series, which has put out a new entry every year since 2021. Next year, however, there won't be an F1 26. EA and developer Codemasters will instead release a paid expansion to F1 25 that will “align with the sport's major changes for the 2026 season”. The premium content update will add new cars, sporting regulations, teams, and drivers in line with the new season of Formula One.

New Full F1 Game in 2027

A new mainline F1 game will be released in 2027, marking a departure from annual releases. The next full game will be “reimagined into a more expansive experience with new ways to play for fans around the world,” EA said in its announcement.

“... the refreshed experience will expand on what longtime players have loved from the franchise, and celebrate the passion of Formula 1 through a game that immerses both new and longtime players in the modern era of the sport,” the company said.

The decision to skip a new game in 2026 comes as part of a multi-year strategic investment in the EA Sports F1 franchise, with support from both Formula One Management and the F1 teams, EA said.

“Our multi-year plan extends this year's excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world,” said Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters.

EA and Codemasters will reveal more details about the 2026 expansion for F1 25, including the DLC's price and release date, next year. F1 25 was launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 30, 2025.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA Sports, EA Sports F1, F1 25, EA, Electronic Arts, Codemasters
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Most Common Passwords in 2025: ‘123456’ and ‘Admin’ Tops the List, Research Says

Related Stories

EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  2. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  3. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  4. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  5. No Company Is Immune: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on AI Bubble Bursting
  6. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  7. 123456 and Admin Top the Most Common Passwords in 2025 List
  8. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  9. Vivo V60e Review
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposed Billions of Phone Numbers: Details
  2. EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25
  3. Most Common Passwords in 2025: ‘123456’ and ‘Admin’ Tops the List, Research Says
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report
  5. Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Granted Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions
  6. Samsung Partners AU Small Finance Bank to Add Tap & Pay Support For AU Visa Credit Cards
  7. Cloudflare Explains How Configuration Change Took Down 20 Percent of the Internet
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features
  9. Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  10. Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »