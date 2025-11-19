The EA Sports F1 series will buck the trend of annual releases and won't launch a new full F1 game next year. Instead, EA Sports will launch a content update for F1 25 that will bring the racing simulator up to speed with the 2026 season of the FIA Formula One World Championship, Electronic Arts announced Tuesday. A new full EA sports F1 game, with bigger changes and new features, will be released in 2027.

EA laid out its plans for the “future” of the EA Sports F1 series, which has put out a new entry every year since 2021. Next year, however, there won't be an F1 26. EA and developer Codemasters will instead release a paid expansion to F1 25 that will “align with the sport's major changes for the 2026 season”. The premium content update will add new cars, sporting regulations, teams, and drivers in line with the new season of Formula One.

New Full F1 Game in 2027

A new mainline F1 game will be released in 2027, marking a departure from annual releases. The next full game will be “reimagined into a more expansive experience with new ways to play for fans around the world,” EA said in its announcement.

“... the refreshed experience will expand on what longtime players have loved from the franchise, and celebrate the passion of Formula 1 through a game that immerses both new and longtime players in the modern era of the sport,” the company said.

The decision to skip a new game in 2026 comes as part of a multi-year strategic investment in the EA Sports F1 franchise, with support from both Formula One Management and the F1 teams, EA said.

“Our multi-year plan extends this year's excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world,” said Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters.

EA and Codemasters will reveal more details about the 2026 expansion for F1 25, including the DLC's price and release date, next year. F1 25 was launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 30, 2025.