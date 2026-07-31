iQOO Z11 was launched in China in March. Recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone is set to make its debut in India in August. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has posted a cryptic post on a social media platform, confirming iQOO Z11's imminent arrival in India. Previous reports suggest that the Indian version of the iQOO Z11 will be launched with a new octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, instead of the Dimensity 8000 series SoC found on its Chinese counterpart. On top of this, the new iQOO Z11 is expected to debut with a curved display in the country.

iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X on Friday, the smartphone maker teased the launch of an unspecified device. The post contains three binary code strings, “01011010”, “00110001”, and “00110001”. When decrypted, the binary codes come out to be “Z”, “1”, and “1”, respectively. This confirms that the upcoming iQOO Z11 will be launched in India soon. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm other details about the phone, including its exact launch date, chipset, camera configuration, and battery, which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Twitter embed -

Some clues aren't meant to be read. They're meant to be decoded. 👀🔐



A secret is hidden in plain sight... but only if you can crack the binary.



Think you've figured it out? Share your answers & tag 3 friends in the comment section.



Top 5 lucky winners will get a chance to win… pic.twitter.com/93gAjvNcCb — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 31, 2026

Recently, sources with knowledge of the matter told Gadgets 360 that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India in August. The industry sources also confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Z series phone will be the first handset in the country to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, which powers its Chinese counterpart. In India, the iQOO Z11 is also expected to boast a 3D curved display.

For reference, in China, the iQOO Z11 sports a 6.83-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with support for HDR content. The phone features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In China, it is offered in Canglang Fuguang, Skylight White, and Polar Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

To avoid overheating and performance throttling during performance-intensive tasks, the smartphone is equipped with a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling thermal management system. In the camera department, the Chinese version of the iQOO Z11 features a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.