Remedy Entertainment has announced the release date for its upcoming co-op shooter FBC Firebreak. The three-player FPS, which is set in the world of Remedy's action-adventure title Control, will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on June 17, the studio confirmed in a developer live-stream on Thursday. While FBC Firebreak is a paid title in a competitive genre full of free-to-play shooters, Remedy has confirmed the game would be available day one on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

FBC Firebreak Launch Date Announced

FBC Firebreak will be available at no additional cost to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. On PS5, the game will join PS Plus Game Catalog, accessible to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members.

The first-person shooter can be purchased on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X for $39.99 / EUR 39.99 / GBP 32.99 (India pricing is not yet listed on storefronts). Remedy also announced an FBC: Firebreak Deluxe Edition priced at $49.99 / EUR 49.99 / GBP 39.99, that comes with a collection of exclusive cosmetics and premium voice packs. A separate deluxe edition upgrade will be available for $10.00 / EUR 10.00 / GBP 7.00 to owners of the base game.

The Alan Wake 2 developer announced post-launch plans for the shooter, as well. FBC Firebreak will receive two new Jobs after launch in 2025. More updates are promised for next year. Remedy also confirmed that all playable post-launch content, including Jobs, will be free to all players.

FBC Firebreak was revealed in October 2024 as a three-player co-op shooter set in the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) from 2019's Control. As per the game's description, players will step into the shoes of Firebreak agents, a first-response team that's tasked with containing a paranatural threat inside the the Oldest House. The shooter is designed for session-based PvE action and is Remedy's first self-published game. FBC Firebreak is available to wishlist now on Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.