A new FIFA football video game is coming in time for next year's FIFA World Cup. The “reimagined” football sim title will arrive exclusively on Netflix Games, the streamer announced Wednesday. The new FIFA game will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, Netflix said. FIFA and Netflix didn't share details about the upcoming mobile title, but said that Netflix subscribers will be able to play it solo or with friends online.

The 30-year partnership between FIFA, the global governing body for football, and Electronic Arts, maker of the long-running and highly popular FIFA series of video games, ended in 2022. Since then, EA has continued to make football games under the EA Sports FC brand. FIFA had said it would make a new game bearing the official license. The Netflix Games mobile title will be the first football game carrying the FIFA moniker since FIFA 23.

The game will be tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11. The mobile game should be released around the same time. The game will let players experience “the emotion and drama of the tournament,” Netflix said in a statement.

The game, a reimagination of the FIFA franchise, will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, which claims to be a AAA studio. On its website, the developer describes itself as the “architects behind 007 First Light with IO Interactive, and the company leading the return of the beloved FIFA simulation game.”

FIFA Game Wil Release on Mobile Devices, Select TVs

Netflix subscribers will be able to play the upcoming FIFA title solo and with friends for free on their mobile devices. The football title will also be available on select TVs in certain countries. The game will likely feature simplified touch controls in place of deeper soccer simulation mechanics one expects from console football games like EA Sports FC.

“We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button,” Netflix Games president Alain Tascan said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the reimagined game would mark the beginning of “a new era of digital football.”

“FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA's commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games,” Infantino said.

Delphi Interactive founder and CEO Casper Daugaard said the studio was “lifelong FIFA fans.”

“Our mission is simple: Make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created,” Andy Kleinman, president of Delphi Interactive, added.

Netflix Games did not share any gameplay or screenshots from the upcoming FIFA title, but said it would provide more details in 2026.