Xiaomi 17 Ultra Battery, Charging Specifications and Colourways Tipped Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be unveiled in China between December 22 and December 27.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 December 2025 15:40 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Battery, Charging Specifications and Colourways Tipped Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the upcoming successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to pack a 6,800mAh battery, 100W charging
  • The handset is expected in black, green, purple, and white colourways
  • The company has confirmed its China launch for next week
Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China soon as the top-of-the-line model in the latest flagship Xiaomi 17 series. Ahead of its anticipated debut, details about its battery capacity, charging speed, and colourways have been leaked. According to a tipster, the handset will pack a 6,800mAh battery and support both wired and wireless fast charging. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to be available in four colourways, including black and white options.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Colourways Leak

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will pack a 6,800mAh battery. The handset is tipped to support 100W wired charging, along with wireless charging support. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in February with a 6,000mAh battery and 90W (wired) and 80W (wireless) fast charging.

If the leak is to be believed, Xiaomi's upcoming flagship will boast a slightly larger battery pack than its predecessor. However, it will still be smaller than the Xiaomi 17 Pro, which is backed by a 7,500mAh cell.

The handset is tipped to be introduced in four colourways — black, green, purple, and white. While the black and green shades were also available on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the green and purple colours are expected to replace the classic black and silver, pine and cypress green options on the upcoming flagship.

As per the leak, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could have a 77.6mm width and 8mm thickness. It may tip the scales at 227g. Its predecessor, meanwhile, measured 75.3mm (width) and 9.4mm (thickness). It weighs up to 229g, depending on the variant.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is confirmed to be launched in China next week. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, it is expected to be unveiled between December 22 and December 27. The upcoming flagship will be the first product of the new strategic co-creation partnership between Xiaomi and Leica.

Previous reports suggest it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset may sport a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues
Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale in India on PS5 Accessories, Games

