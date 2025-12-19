The Honor Magic V5 was launched in select global markets in August, and the Shenzhen-based company appears to be preparing for the launch of its successor, the purported Honor Magic V6. The key specifications of the smartphone, including its chipset, battery, and camera setup, have been been leaked by a tipster. Honor's next foldable handset is said to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset. Moreover, it could offer wireless charging support and its telephoto camera could support up to 3x optical zoom.

Honor Magic V6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications of an upcoming foldable smartphone. While the leaker did not reveal the name of the handset, a GSMArena report states that the features belong to the purported Honor Magic V6. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm any plans for such a handset.

The rumoured Honor Magic V6 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Additionally, Honor is expected to equip the handset with a dual-cell battery, which might offer a total capacity of up to 6,900mAh. The tech firm could launch another model of the Magic V6 with a 7,200mAh battery. This would be the largest capacity battery to make its way to a foldable smartphone.

For optics, the Honor Magic V6 is tipped to carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back. This is in line with previous leaks, which suggested a similar camera configuration for the phone. Moreover, it could ship with a periscope telephoto rear camera with up to 3x optical zoom capabilities. Lastly, it could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The current Honor Magic V5 model packs a 5,820mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone also carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it ships with two 20-megapixel cameras, placed on the cover and inner displays.

