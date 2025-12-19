Technology News
Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of January 6 Launch

Redmi Note 15 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 16:04 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of January 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Note 15 5G will sport a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 5G will sport a curved AMOLED display in India
  • Redmi Note 15 5G will be available in India via Amazon
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Redmi Note 15 5G price in India and RAM and storage configurations have been leaked online by a tipster. Confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store, the Redmi Note 15 5G is tipped to be priced slightly lower than its global counterpart, while also offering higher RAM capacity. The phone is scheduled to launch in India on January 6, 2026. Its dedicated microsite recently went live. Now, the same has been updated to reveal various key specifications and features of the handset, including the display size and ingress protection (IP) rating.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared the Redmi Note 15 5G price in India, along with the RAM and storage configurations of the handset. The smartphone is said to be priced in India at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Note 15 5G could cost Rs. 24,999, while featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Compared to its global counterpart, the Redmi Note 15 5G could be more reasonably priced in India, considering it would also feature higher RAM capacity. For reference, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in Poland earlier this month at a starting price of PLN 1,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant. The handset is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colourways in select global markets.

Separately, the dedicated microsite for the phone on Amazon has been updated to confirm more specifications of the Redmi Note 15 5G. The handset will sport a 6.77-inch Curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Hydro Touch 2.0 for improved touch response for usage with wet fingers.

The screen is claimed to be TUV Triple Eye Care certified. The phone will also ship with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. The Amazon microsite for the Redmi Note 15 5G recently went live, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform.

In terms of what was already known, the Indian version of the Redmi Note 15 5G is teased to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is the same as its Polish counterpart. The company claims that the SoC will deliver 10 percent GPU “boost”, 30 percent improved CPU performance, and 48 months of lag-free performance.

Moreover, the tech firm will also equip the Note 15 5G with a 5,520mAh battery, which is claimed to provide “1.6 days of usage”. It will also launch with support for 45W wired fast charging. For optics, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to carry a 108-megapixel MasterPixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will also support shooting 4K resolution videos.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 15 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G Features, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Battery, Charging Specifications and Colourways Tipped Ahead of Launch

