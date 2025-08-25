The next Forza Horizon game could be announced sooner rather than later. Days after a leak hinted at the setting of the next entry in Xbox's arcade racing franchise, a report claims Forza Horizon 6 could be announced next month. The game is reportedly planned to be revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September. The last entry in the series, Forza Horizon 5, was first released on PC and Xbox consoles in 2021, with a PS5 version launching in April this year.

Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Could Come Soon

According to a report in Windows Central, Microsoft and developer Playground Games are planning to announce Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show next month. The 2025 edition of the annual gaming convention will be held from September 25 to September 28, where Xbox is confirmed to be present.

The report claimed that “widely circulated” official documents “strongly” suggested that Forza Horizon 6 was getting a reveal at the event next month. Neither Microsoft nor Playground Games have confirmed that an announcement is imminent, but Xbox chief Phil Spencer suggested earlier this year that the next Forza would be released in 2026.

Forza Horizon 6 showing up at Tokyo Game Show also lends a bit more credence to leak from last week that suggested the next entry in the racing series could be set in Japan. It would thus make sense for Xbox to reveal a Japan-set Forza title in Japan.

In the recent leak, an Australian car importer claimed in a social media post that a Forza Horizon team member had been scanning Kei cars, a category of light motor vehicles native to Japan. The post was later deleted, but sparked speculation about Forza Horizon 6 exploring Japan as a setting. Forza Horizon 5, which released in 2021, was set in Mexico.

Microsoft also released Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 this year, nearly four years after the acclaimed racing title launched on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The PS5 version of the game is reportedly a hit. According to a market analytics firm, Forza Horizon 5 is the best-selling game on PS5 in 2025, selling over three million copies.