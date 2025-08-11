Xbox first-party racing titles Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport will continue to get support, Microsoft has confirmed amidst speculation over the Forza Franchise. Developers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games will continue to add content to the games, despite layoffs at the former. Forza Motorsport studio Turn 10 was reportedly hit with layoffs last month during widespread cuts at the Xbox division.

Microsoft Confirms Support for Forza Franchises

Microsoft, however, assured fans last week that both Forza franchises will continue to get support from Turn 10 and Playground Games. “Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what's next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community,” the company said last week via the official Forza Motorsport account on X. “We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.”

Turn 10 Studios also shared details about the content coming to Forza Motorsport in a blog post on the game's website. The racing sim title, which released in 2023, is getting two featured tours in its Career mode, including the Track Toys Tour which is now live. The second, Ringer Tour, will be available in September.

While Microsoft has promised support for the latest Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon titles, the company stopped short of detailing the future of the two franchises. The Xbox parent did not confirm if there would be another Forza Motorsport title in the future. There's no word on the next Forza Horizon title, but developer Playground Games is currently working on Fable, which is set to be released in 2026.

Turn 10 Studios, which has helmed the Forza Motorsport series since it began in 2005, was reportedly impacted by cuts at Microsoft's Gaming division in July that saw several projects cancelled and layoffs at multiple studios. Following Microsoft's announcement, Fred Russell, a former Turn 10 staffer, claimed the studio had lost the entire Forza Motorsport team, claiming the team developing the racing sim was “no more”.

Russell said at the time that Playground Games' Forza Horizon series, the arcade racing counterpart to Forza Motorsport series, would continue, with remaining Turn 10 staffers providing support.

However, Turn 10's update last week confirms that the Forza Motorsport team is still working to support the latest game in the racing sim series.

Forza Horizon 5, meanwhile, has been a hit on PlayStation since it launched on the platform in April. The game is the best-selling title on PS5 in 2025, reportedly shipping over three million copies on Sony's console.