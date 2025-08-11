Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 Studios was reportedly hit with layoffs last month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2025 13:14 IST
Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport, the eighth game in the racing sim series, released in 2023

Highlights
  • Forza Motosport is getting new content in August and September
  • Turn 10 Studios was impacted by widespread cuts at Xbox in July
  • Forza Horizon 5 is reportedly the best-selling game on PS5 in 2025
Advertisement

Xbox first-party racing titles Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport will continue to get support, Microsoft has confirmed amidst speculation over the Forza Franchise. Developers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games will continue to add content to the games, despite layoffs at the former. Forza Motorsport studio Turn 10 was reportedly hit with layoffs last month during widespread cuts at the Xbox division.

Microsoft Confirms Support for Forza Franchises 

Microsoft, however, assured fans last week that both Forza franchises will continue to get support from Turn 10 and Playground Games. “Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what's next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community,” the company said last week via the official Forza Motorsport account on X. “We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.”

Turn 10 Studios also shared details about the content coming to Forza Motorsport in a blog post on the game's website. The racing sim title, which released in 2023, is getting two featured tours in its Career mode, including the Track Toys Tour which is now live. The second, Ringer Tour, will be available in September.

While Microsoft has promised support for the latest Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon titles, the company stopped short of detailing the future of the two franchises. The Xbox parent did not confirm if there would be another Forza Motorsport title in the future. There's no word on the next Forza Horizon title, but developer Playground Games is currently working on Fable, which is set to be released in 2026.

Turn 10 Studios, which has helmed the Forza Motorsport series since it began in 2005, was reportedly impacted by cuts at Microsoft's Gaming division in July that saw several projects cancelled and layoffs at multiple studios. Following Microsoft's announcement, Fred Russell, a former Turn 10 staffer, claimed the studio had lost the entire Forza Motorsport team, claiming the team developing the racing sim was “no more”.

Russell said at the time that Playground Games' Forza Horizon series, the arcade racing counterpart to Forza Motorsport series, would continue, with remaining Turn 10 staffers providing support.

However, Turn 10's update last week confirms that the Forza Motorsport team is still working to support the latest game in the racing sim series.

Forza Horizon 5, meanwhile, has been a hit on PlayStation since it launched on the platform in April. The game is the best-selling title on PS5 in 2025, reportedly shipping over three million copies on Sony's console.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, Turn 10 Studios, Playground Games, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Launched in India With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Check Features, Availability
  5. You Can Now Use Grok 4 AI Model for Free, No Need for Subscription
  6. Samsung's One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series Begins Today
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Launched in India With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. xAI Expands Grok 4 AI Model to All Users Globally, Offers Increased Rate Limits for a Limited Time
  5. Upcoming Honor Smartphone With Dimensity 8500 SoC Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery
  6. Realme P4 Series Launch Date Revealed; Price Range and Specifications Teased
  7. Realme GT 8 Officially Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch in October; Tipster Leaks Display, Battery Specifications
  8. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Announced; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring
  10. One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Begins Today: Compatible Models, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »