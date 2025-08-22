Technology News
English Edition

Forza Horizon 6 Could Feature Japan as Its Setting, New Leak Suggests

The last game in the series, Forza Horizon 5, was set in Mexico.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 August 2025 15:17 IST
Forza Horizon 6 Could Feature Japan as Its Setting, New Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in 2021

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 6 has not been officially announced by Microsoft
  • Turn 10 Studios was hit with layoffs as part of cuts at Xbox
  • Forza Horizon 5 is reportedly the best-selling game on PS5 in 2025
Advertisement

The Forza franchise's future has been a bit uncertain since Microsoft announced widespread cuts in its Gaming division in July. It seems, however, that a new Forza Horizon game is on the cards. A recent leak has pointed to the setting of the next Forza Horizon title. According to a now deleted social media post, a Forza Horizon developer was reportedly scanning specific cars for the next entry in the arcade racing series.

Forza Horizon 6 Setting Possibly Leaked

Australian car importer Cult and Classic posted on Instagram, showing a person taking photographs of a car. According to the company, the photographer was from the Forza Horizon team, scanning Kei cars for the “net installation of the series”.

“Exciting news, we have Cody here from @forzahorizonofficial, shooting cars for the next installation in the series,” the caption on the now deleted Instagram post read (via VGC). “As there are no late-model Kei cars in America, he has flown out from the States to use our cars as the basis for their digital versions.

“We are huge gamers here at Cult and Classic, and it is an honour to be supporting Forza and making Kei cars accessible virtually for people who can't have them IRL.”

 

Kei cars are light motor vehicles, the smallest category of Japanese cars that are expressway legal. It's also worth noting that a large majority of existing Kei cars have been designed and made in Japan. This suggests that the next game in the series, likely Forza Horizon 6, could head to Japan.

Microsoft and Playground Games have not officially confirmed the next Forza Horizon game. Playground released Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 this year and is currently working on Fable, which is set to launch in 2026.

Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport

The Forza Horizon series, which began as an open-world arcade racing spin-off from the Forza Motorsport racing sim series in 2012, has never visited Japan as a setting. The first Forza Horizon was set in Colorado, US. Subsequent games have featured France, Italy, Australia, Great Britain, and Mexico as open-world settings.

The Forza franchise includes Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, but the two separate series developed by Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, respectively, have had a contrasting year. Turn 10 bore the brunt of Xbox cuts, losing several staffers. The remaining developers from the studio were reportedly tasked with supporting the Forza Horizon series.

Meanwhile Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 has bit a hit on PS5 after it launched on the console in April this year. The game, which was first released on Xbox and PC in November 2021, is reportedly the best-selling game on PS5 this year, with over three million copies sold.

Earlier this month, Microsoft assured fans that Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games would continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox parent, however, did not confirm if there would be another Forza Motorsport title in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Forza Horizon 6, Forza Horizon, Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone Tipped to Get 8,000mAh Batteries Ahead of October Launch

Related Stories

Forza Horizon 6 Could Feature Japan as Its Setting, New Leak Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  3. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  5. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  6. Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Shut After Online Gaming Bill 2025
  7. F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
  8. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave a Voice Message for Unanswered Calls
  9. Vivo Vision With Dual 8K Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
  10. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Forza Horizon 6 Could Feature Japan as Its Setting, New Leak Suggests
  2. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone Tipped to Get 8,000mAh Batteries Ahead of October Launch
  3. Huawei Watch GT6 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; New Devices to Be Unveiled in Paris
  4. Jio Offers Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Subscription to Prepaid, Postpaid Customers
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in Pune With Introductory Offers
  6. Apple Watch Heart Rate Alerts Reportedly Help Detect Woman's Undiagnosed Brain Tumour
  7. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India by 2025-End
  8. Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report
  9. Online Gaming Bill 2025: Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Wind Down Some Online Games
  10. Vivo T4 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch; to Offer 3X Periscope Zoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »