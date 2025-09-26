Technology News
Xbox Reveals Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show, Will Be Set in Japan

Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2026 and arrive later on PS5, developer Playground Games confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2025 12:33 IST
Xbox Reveals Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show, Will Be Set in Japan

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6 will feature Mount Fuji

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 6 will feature Tokyo as a playable region
  • The racing game will also launch on PS5
  • Microsoft will share more details on Forza Horizon 6 in early 2026
Microsoft has revealed Forza Horizon 6, the next entry in the long-running open-world arcade racing series. As previous leaks had suggested, the next Forza is heading to Japan. The game will launch first on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2026. Developer Playground Games confirmed that it will bring the racing title to PS5 post-launch, but did not share a timeframe.

Forza Horizon 6 was announced at Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show broadcast on September 25 after a string of leaks that pointed to a new Japan-set Forza game in the works. Xbox revealed the game as the final announcement during the broadcast. Following the reveal, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said on X: “No better place to announce the next Forza Horizon than right here at TGS.”

The minute-long Forza Horizon 6 reveal trailer began with license plates of different countries where previous Forza Horizon games have been set, before finally revealing a Japanese number plate, and panning to the iconic Mount Fuji.

Forza Horizon 6 Heads to Japan

“In Forza Horizon 6, you will get to discover a scenic and breathtaking Japan, where you will build up your racing status to become a Legend at the Horizon Festival,” Playground Games said on Forza website.

“As you already know, Japan has been one of the most iconic and requested locations by the Forza Horizon community. We are so excited for you to experience it, and we can't wait to share more details on Forza Horizon 6 early next year.”

In addition to Mount Fuji, Playground confirmed Tokyo will be available as a location in Forza Horizon 6.

“While we're not announcing too much in terms of detail right now, we're excited to show fans the true breadth of beauty – both natural and urban environments – that Japan has to offer,” the game's art director, Don Arceta, said in an Xbox Wire post following the reveal. “From the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City – one of our most detailed and layered environments to date – to the serenity and natural beauty of Japan's rural and mountain areas, we think players will be blown away by the open world of Japan that we have built,” he added.

Arceta said that the game would include a wide roster of cars and explore Japanese car culture. Forza Horizon 6 will also bring seasonal changes, a staple of the series since Forza Horizon 4, with spring, summer, autumn, and winter changing the entire landscape. Playground said seasonal changes would impact the game beyond just visuals.

Turn 10 Studios, developers of the Forza Motorsport series, is aiding Playground on Forza Horizon 6. The racing title will, of course, be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass when it launches next year. While a PS5 port is confirmed, there's no word if the game will make its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

Forza Horizon 6 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is available to wishlist on the Microsoft Store and Steam. Microsoft will reveal more details, and possibly FH 6 gameplay, in early 2026.

