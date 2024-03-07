Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, the open-world action-adventure game from Sucker Punch, is coming to PC, continuing the trend of first-party PlayStation titles releasing on Windows. The game will launch with the expected suite of PC features on May 16. The port, predictably, is helmed by veterans Nixxes Software, the Sony-owned studio that has previously worked on PC ports for first-party PlayStation titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Nixxes made the announcement on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, adding the studio had been working on the port for the past year. The Director's Cut version of the game will include the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode.

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will get platform-specific features like unlocked frame rates, a full range of graphical settings and presets, and customisable mouse and keyboard controls. Nixxes also confirmed ultrawide monitor support, with the game fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions, and an overkill 48:9 resolution for triple monitor setups.

Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be aided by performance boosting technologies like Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS with AI upscaling and frame generation options. Those with high-end hardware can also opt to use Nvidia DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to improve image quality even further.

The PC port of the game promises extensive controller support, as well, but a PlayStation DualSense controller will bring more immersion with haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features.

Ghost of Tsushima was released in 2020 as a PlayStation exclusive on the PS4. A Director's Cut version of the game, which includes the Iki island story expansion, came out in 2021 for PS5 and PS4. The game, set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, puts players in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai on the path of revenge.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is currently up for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, priced at Rs. 3,999. Pre-ordering will unlock in-game items like the New Game+ Horse, Traveler's Attire, and Broken Armor dyes from Baku's shop when the game launches on May 16.

Nixxes is also set release the PC port of PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, with the Complete Edition of the game set to release on March 21. The studio revealed the detailed list of PC system requirements for the game this week, confirming that the graphically demanding title would need at least 16GB of RAM to be played on PC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.