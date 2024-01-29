Horizon Forbidden West, the sprawling action-adventure title from Guerilla Games, is finally getting a PC port. PlayStation announced last week that the Complete Edition of the sci-fi open-world epic, which includes the Burning Shores expansion from 2023, will arrive on PC on March 21. The PC port will be helmed by Nixxes Software, the Sony-owned studio that has previously worked on PC ports for first-party PlayStation titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC port comes two years after the main game' initial release on the PS4 and the PS5 in 2022, keeping in line with Sony's PC release timeline for its exclusive games.

In a PlayStation blog published January 25, Nixxes Software announced PC features and pre-order details for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. The game will come with unlocked framerates, a range of customisable graphics settings and support for Nvidia DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, AMD FSR and Intel XeSS for enhanced performance. “For players with high-end hardware and extra headroom, image-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA is also available. The game leverages DirectStorage for quick loading times on PC,” the blog added.

Additionally, Horizon Forbidden West on PC will support ultra-wide resolutions, including 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and —for ultra-wide overkill — 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups. As always, fully customisable mouse and keyboard controls will be supported, in addition to controllers. The PlayStation DualSense controller will get the added benefit of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for immersive gameplay.

The Complete Edition of the game is also getting bonus content on PC, including additional outfits, weapons, in-game resource packs, among other goodies. Nixxes said it would reveal details about the game's system requirements on PC in the coming weeks.

Pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC are now live on Steam and Epic Games Store, with the price set at Rs. 3,999.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition launched October 6, 2023, on the PS5. In May last year, developers Guerilla Games confirmed that the game had sold 8.4 million copies, as of April 16, on the PS5 and the PS4.

