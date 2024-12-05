Technology News
My First Gran Turismo pays homage to the first Gran Turismo game and brings an accessible way for new players to get acquainted with the series.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 December 2024
Photo Credit: Sony/ Polyphony Digital

My First Gran Turismo will feature 18 unique cars

Highlights
  • My First Gran Turismo will feature races, music rally, time trials
  • The game will require 15GB storage on PS5
  • The experience also comes with iconic Gran Turismo tracks
The Gran Turismo series of racing sims has been a PlayStation staple since it debuted in 1997. The franchise enjoys a loyal fanbase with its authentic driving simulation but presents a bit of a challenge for new players to get into the games. To remedy that, developer Polyphony Digital has announced My First Gran Turismo, a free-to-play GT experience to help introduce new players to the series. The bite-sized racing sim experience arrives on PS4 and PS5 on December 6.

My First Gran Turismo Announced

My First Gran Turismo pays homage to the first Gran Turismo game and brings an accessible way for new players to get acquainted with the series. “Whether it's introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving, My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level,” Gran Turismo creator and Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi said in the announcement on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday.

Yamauchi said Polyphone made sure the free-to-play Gran Turismo experience was intuitive, so that any player could master the basics of series' driving. “By playing it, users will build confidence one lap at a time, tackling new challenges that'll steadily refine their driving skills,” he added.

What's Included?

My First Gran Turismo comes with three race events, three time trials, three music rally stages and a full suite of license tests. Players can take on various challenges, set records and hunt down achievements.

The game will feature trivia and history about its real-life cars, an in-game encyclopedia of sorts to help players understand the cars they'll drive. Players will be able to collect vehicles, learn driving basics in the license centre, play the music rally mini-game, take part in races, time trials and practice runs, essentially acting as a free trial for Gran Turismo 7.

The experience includes 18 unique cars that players can take on a spin on iconic Gran Turismo tracks like Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit. 

My First Gran Turismo will also support PlayStation VR2 for PS5 users, bringing immersive and authentic driving experience. The free-to-play experience will launch via the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users on December 6.

The last main entry in the GT series, Gran Turismo 7, was released on March 4, 2022, on PS4 and PS5. In its review, Gadgets 360 said the game delivered on the track but lacked “the flair and personality of modern racing titles.”

