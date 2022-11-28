Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive

Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive

The Gran Turismo series has been exclusive to the PlayStation lineup of consoles for 25 years.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 November 2022 15:36 IST
Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Gran Turismo 7 adds ray-traced lighting and reflections into the mix

Highlights
  • Yamauchi is worried about Gran Turismo maintaining 4K 60fps elsewhere
  • While not explicitly said, he seems to be referring to Gran Turismo 7
  • Gran Turismo 7 on PS4, PS5 got a new car selling feature update last week

Gran Turismo series lead Kazunori Yamauchi has revealed that he's “considering” and “looking into” porting the racing franchise to PC. Speaking to GTPlanet during the Gran Turismo World Finals, Yamauchi expressed some concerns about getting the “finely tuned” Playstation exclusive title to consistently run at 4K 60fps across all platforms. While not explicitly mentioned, he seems to be referring to the latest Gran Turismo 7, which is heavy on the hardware, featuring ray-traced lighting and high-resolution textures that emulate real life. That said, while the PlayStation 5 is powerful, it's nothing in front of most PCs. That's proven by the fact that most new launches do not offer 4K 60fps with ray-tracing on PS5.

Launched on PS4 and PS5, Gran Turismo 7's arrival on PC would mark a huge milestone for the series, which for the past 25 years of life has remained exclusive to the PlayStation lineup of consoles. Yamauchi explains that simply porting the title is “not a very easy subject” — which makes sense as developer Polyphony Digital would have to include several graphics options and quality-of-life changes to cater to PC, in addition to considering keyboard and mouse players. As for commercial performance, Forza Horizon 5 has been played by over 20 million PC and Xbox players since its launch in late 2021, which goes to show that there's still a strong market for the racing genre on PC.

Gran Turismo 7 Review: Passion Without Flair

The last few years have been rife with several PlayStation exclusives porting to PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the recently dropped Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. During an investor presentation in May, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president Jim Ryan said that the company expects half of its annual launches to be on PC and mobile by 2025. “By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” Ryan said (via VGC).

The Gran Turismo series is widely revered for its visual fidelity and slew of licensed cars that feature accurate driving physics. An update to Gran Turismo 7, released last week, adds the ability to sell vehicles in the garage, allowing players to remove spare cars in exchange for credit rewards. Dubbed ‘Car Valuation Service,' the feature takes into account changing market trends, tuning state, and vehicle condition to determine the right price. The patch also added the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit and three new cars: BMW M2 Competition ‘18, Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ‘87, and Nissan Silvia K's Aero (S14) ‘96.

Elsewhere, the Gran Turismo universe — if you can call it that — is expanding onto the big screen with a live-action adaptation. Filming began earlier this month, with a premise that bases itself on the inspiring story of a real-life Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough, who rose the ranks through a series of gaming contests, and ultimately joined the big leagues as a professional driver. The film stars Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) in the lead as the young fledging, who will be coached by David Harbour's (Stranger Things) character — a retired racecar driver. The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and is eyeing a theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

There is no word on whether Gran Turismo PC development has begun — Yamauchi's comments suggest it's too early right now.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Helps you become a better racer
  • Engaging sim racing
  • Scapes is next-level photo mode
  • Extensive tuning options
  • Dynamic weather can be a gamechanger
  • Bad
  • Always online (largely)
  • AI not challenging enough
  • Brakes can feel arcade-ish at times
  • Can?t feel the track variety
  • Uninspired soundtrack
  • No voiceovers
  • Pay-to-win behaviour
  • Music Rally is a bore
  • Local multiplayer is letterboxed
Read detailed Sony Gran Turismo 7 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Gran Turismo
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gran turismo, gran turismo 7, gt7, gran turismo pc, gran turismo 7 pc, gran turismo 7 pc port, kazunori yamauchi, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, pc, sony
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Airtel 5G Services Launched in Patna; City to Get Coverage in Phased Manner, Telco Says
El Salvador to Set Up ‘National Bitcoin Office’: All You Need to Know
Featured video of the day
Is Flexibility a Good Enough Reason to Buy The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7?

Related Stories

Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  2. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  4. Airtel Launches 5G Services in Patna City, Airport Terminal
  5. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  6. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  8. Dwayne Johnson Confirms Warner Didn't Want Henry Cavill Back as Superman
  9. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Two Colour Options
  10. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
#Latest Stories
  1. El Salvador to Set Up ‘National Bitcoin Office’: All You Need to Know
  2. Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive
  3. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Patna; City to Get Coverage in Phased Manner, Telco Says
  4. JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
  5. Snapchat Progressive Web App for Windows Released on Microsoft Store: All Details
  6. Musk Superfans Attempt ‘Elon Goat Token’ Promotion With This 30-Foot Metal Statue
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Set to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4
  8. Gmail Updated With Search Improvements, Workspace Apps Get Collaboration Features
  9. Henry Cavill’s Superman Return Was Opposed by Warner Bros., Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Reveals
  10. BTC, ETH Trade Lowly With Losses, Stablecoins Record Profits Close to November End
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.