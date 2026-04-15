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God of War Spinoff Game Will Reportedly Feature Tyr, Explore Multiple Mythologies

The God of War spinoff title featuring Faye as the protagonist is reportedly helmed by Cory Barlog.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2026 14:28 IST
God of War Spinoff Game Will Reportedly Feature Tyr, Explore Multiple Mythologies

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

The God of War spinoff title will reportedly release in 2027

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Highlights
  • Sony has not yet revealed the next God of War game
  • Santa Monica is working on a remake of God of War Greek trilogy
  • Faye and Tyr appeared in God of War Ragnarok
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Sony Santa Monica studio is believed to be working on multiple projects, one of which — a God of War spinoff featuring Faye as the protagonist — was leaked earlier this year. A new report has now revealed potential details about the game, including a second main character. In addition to Faye, Kratos' wife from the Norse saga of God of War, the game will reportedly feature Tyr, the Norse god of war seen in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Spinoff to Explore Multiple Mythologies

According to an MP1st report, citing the author of an older report about a potential God of War prequel, the game will include two main characters: Faye and Tyr. The author of the original FandomWire report made the claim in a recent Reddit comment.

The God of War spinoff/ prequel will not feature Kratos, but the titular Spartan hero could make an appearance in the game.

Both Faye and Tyr appeared in God of War Ragnarok, with the former seen briefly in flashback sequences with Kratos. Tyr, on the other hand, was an important (albeit unplayable) character in the game.

Additionally, the new game will reportedly let players explore multiple mythologies, including Mayan. According to the MP1st report, the God of War spinoff could feature East-Asian mythologies, specifically elements from Chinese and Japanese mythologies.

This, of course, is unconfirmed information, as neither Sony nor Santa Monica has revealed the game or its details. However, God of War director Cory Barlog has previously said the franchise could explore other mythologies after Greek and Norse sagas.

The God of War spinoff title with Faye as the protagonist is believed to be Barlog's next game. Information about the project leaked earlier this year via the LinkedIn profile of a former Santa Monica Studio employee, who claimed to have worked on the narrative of a “new franchise within the God of War universe.”

Further leaks shed more light on the project, with an industry insider claiming the game would feature Faye as the lead character. Tipsters also claimed that the gameplay in the reported God of War spinoff would likely be a departure from the Norse God of War games, with more of a focus on action akin to the Devil May Cry series.

The new God of War title will reportedly be revealed this year and release in the first half of 2027, unless delayed.

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Further reading: God of War, Santa Monica Studio, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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