Sony is celebrating 20th anniversary of God of War, one of PlayStation's biggest franchises, on March 22. The company has announced new in-game content for God of War Ragnarök, 20th anniversary merchandise, an art exhibition and more to mark the occasion. As part of the celebration, the PlayStation parent is releasing the Dark Odyssey Collection for the latest game in the series that includes character and weapon skins, armour sets and more.

God of War Ragnarök Update

The free Dark Odyssey Collection update for God of War Ragnarök will be rolled out on PS5 and PC later this week on March 20, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog on Friday. The collection will bring the black and gold skin for Kratos seen on God of War 2. In addition to the special appearance, the character will also get a Dark Odyssey armour set, including breastplate, bracers and belt.

The collection also includes Dark Odyssey-themed armour for companion characters Atreus and Freya. In addition to player skin and armour sets, the update comes with Dark Odyssey weapon appearances and attachments for the three weapons in the game — the Leviathan Axe, the Blades of Chaos and the Draupnir Spear.

Kratos' shields get new appearances, too, in addition to a new Dark Odyssey-themed Rond attachment. The update will also add the ability to edit appearances of weapon and shield attachments.

Aside from the God of War Ragnarok update coming later this week, PlayStation has already released a God of War 20th anniversary fan kit that includes banners, icons, desktop and mobile wallpapers. On March 20, Sony will also add anniversary-themed items to the Steam Points Shop for PC players, while PS5 players will get a free 20th anniversary-themed PlayStation Network Avatar.

Sony has also planned a 20th anniversary art exhibition in Los Angeles, US, new merchandise, two-volume retrospective book that covers the history of the series, art prints, limited edition vinyl set and more.

Finally, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members can access both God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök on the Game Catalog, while Premium subscribers get access to God of War III Remastered via the Classics Catalog.

For PC users, God of War and its sequel, God of War Ragnarök, are on sale on Steam and Epic Games Store until March 20.