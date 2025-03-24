Technology News
  A New God of War 'Side Story Project' Set in Greek Mythology Is Reportedly Coming in 2025

A New God of War 'Side-Story Project' Set in Greek Mythology Is Reportedly Coming in 2025

God of War developer Santa Monica Studio has been tight-lipped on its next project since releasing the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2025
A New God of War 'Side-Story Project' Set in Greek Mythology Is Reportedly Coming in 2025

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök received a free Valhalla DLC in 2023

Highlights
  • God of War Ragnarök marked the end of the Norse saga
  • The Greece-set game will reportedly be a "side-story project"
  • God of War Ragnarok is available on PS Plus Game Catalog
A new God of War game, possibly a smaller spinoff project, set in the series' original Greek mythology is said to arrive later this year. The rumour comes when the iconic PlayStation franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary and offering a new free update for God of War Ragnarök to mark the occasion. God of War developer Santa Monica Studio has been tight-lipped on its next project since releasing the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök in 2023, but the studio has been rumoured to be working on remasters of older games in the series.

A New God of War Game Coming in 2025

The latest claim, however, points to a brand-new God of War “side-story project” that will likely return to the series' original Greek setting. Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said that instead of a rumoured remaster collection of older games, a new Greek God of War game will release sometime in 2025.

“Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project,” Grubb said on Bluesky on Sunday.

OK. Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project.

[image or embed]

— Grubb (@grubb.wtf) March 23, 2025 at 12:30 AM

He also claimed he had not received information on a remaster collection, but a source had said a God of War announcement could come around the time of the franchise's 20th anniversary.

“I was never told about a Remaster collection, but I asked a source about the rumors (that I saw were focused on a collection) and they told me that nothing God of War would happen at the State of Play but something could show up at the anniversary,” Grubb said.

Santa Monica is yet to make an announcement on its next game and the future of the God of War series. God of War Ragnarök marked the end of the Norse saga that started with 2018's God of War. Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog, however, has previously said the series could visit other popular mythologies.

Sony also celebrated the franchise's 20th anniversary on March 22. The PlayStation parent released a free update for Ragnarök to mark the occasion, alongside new merchandise, an exhibition and more. The Dark Odyssey Collection update adds new player skins, weapon appearances and attachments, armour sets and more to God of War Ragnarök.

Despite the 20th anniversary, Sony has not announced its plans for the next God of War. In January, the company cancelled two live service projects in development, one of which was said to be a God of War title.

Santa Monica is also reportedly working on a new IP. While the studio's projects are unconfirmed, the LinkedIn profile of developer working at Santa Monica Studio mentioned the studio was working on a new IP.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: God of War, Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarok, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
