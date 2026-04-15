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  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India With 9,020mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India With 9,020mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on April 21 via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 13:03 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India With 9,020mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a pill-shaped rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G features up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The new Vivo phone sports a dual rear camera unit
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Vivo T5 Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday by the smartphone maker, as the second phone in its T5 series. The handset is slated to go on sale in the country later this month via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. The new Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7 series chipset from Qualcomm. It also boasts a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset also gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel shooter.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 33,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 39,999.

However, the company is offering an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards and up to six months of interest-free EMI options. Alternatively, customers can buy the Vivo T5 Pro 5G with up to a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus.

The new handset will go on sale in India on April 21 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is offered in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colourways.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The phone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 449 ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, Sleep Comfort mode, and Anti-Motion Sickness mode, along with SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications. The handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo T5 Pro 5G is an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. The company claims that the handset has managed to score over 11,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For thermal management, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G ships with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, featuring a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. The phone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, with a Sony IMX882 sensor, optical image stabilisation, and up to 10x lossless zoom, coupled with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. The handset is also equipped with a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording 4K videos with both front and rear cameras.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is backed by a 9,020mAh silicon carbon battery. The phone also supports 90W wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is 8.25mm thick and weighs about 213g.

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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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