Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Shadow Drops Action Platformer God of War Sons of Sparta, Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy Remake

Sony Shadow Drops Action-Platformer God of War Sons of Sparta, Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy Remake

Sons of Sparta is now available on the PS5, while God of War Greek trilogy remake is in early development, Santa Monica announced at State of Play.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2026 10:24 IST
Sony Shadow Drops Action-Platformer God of War Sons of Sparta, Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy Remake

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

God of War Sons of Sparta is now available exclusively on PS5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer with a young Kratos
  • The platformer is co-developed by retro veterans Mega Cat Studios
  • God of War Greek Trilogy remake is early development
Advertisement

Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind the God of War franchise has kept its next projects under wraps since the release of God of War Ragnarok in 2022. At Sony's State of Play broadcast in the early hours of Friday, the famed studio finally revealed the games it has been working on. One of them is now available to play. Santa Monica shadow dropped God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer, during the livestream, and announced it was working on a remake of the God of War Greek trilogy.

God of War Sons of Sparta Available Now

God of War Sons of Sparta, co-developed by Santa Monica and Mega Cat Studios, known for its work on retro games, is now available exclusively on the PS5. You can download the game from the PlayStation Store for $30 in the US (Rs. 2,497 in India).

Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer that charts the journey of a young Kratos as he trains to become a Spartan warrior. Santa Monica confirmed that the game's story is part of the God of War canon. Sons of Sparta is set at the Agoge, the brutal Spartan training program where Kratos proves his mettle alongside his brother Deimos.

While Mega Cat Studios has developed Sons of Sparta, Santa Monica has written the story for the game. In a PlayStation Blog post, the Sony-owned studio called the game a story of “of duty, honor, and brotherhood.”

Notably, God of War Sons of Sparta features the return of TC Carson as the voice of older Kratos. Carson voiced the iconic Spartan in the original Greek God of War trilogy, before Christopher Judge took on the role in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok. Carson is reprising his role the first time in over a decade as the adult version of Kratos, who narrates the story of Sons of Sparta. Young Kratos in the game is voiced by Antony Del Rio.

The platformer focusses on intense action combat the series is known for. Kratos will be armed with a spear and shield, along with a variety of divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus that grand unique abilities. In the reveal trailer of the game, a young Kratos can be seen taking on a wide variety of monsters and foes. The game is rendered in beautiful hand-drawn pixel animation, evoking a retro art style.

God of War Sons of Sparta is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions on the PlayStation Store.

God of War Greek Trilogy Remake Revealed

Marking 20 years of the God of War franchise, Santa Monica also revealed its next project at State of Play. As rumoured, the studio is developing a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy. Santa Monica did not reveal gameplay details for the game. The remake is in early development and Santa Monica said it would be a while before they share any details about the game.

“When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one,” the studio said.

Curiously, Santa Monica did not reveal the next mainline God of War game that is rumoured to be in the works, too. The studio has not yet confirmed Kratos' next adventure. Additionally, Santa Monica's Cory Barlog, the director of God of War (2018) is said to be working on a new game.

God of War Sons of Sparta

God of War Sons of Sparta

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: God of War, God of War Sons of Sparta, God of War Greek Trilogy Remake, Santa Monica Studio, Sony, PS5, State of Play
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colour Options Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Apple Borivali to Open on February 26 as Sixth Apple Store in India

Related Stories

Sony Shadow Drops Action-Platformer God of War Sons of Sparta, Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy Remake
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Borivali to Open on This Date as Sixth Apple Store in India
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  4. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Price Leaked; May Rival Samsung, Apple
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colourways Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Pixel 10a Battery Details Leaked via EU Energy Label; Design Surfaces Again
  8. iPhone 18 Pro May Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem
  9. These Are the Best Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  10. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design Teased Ahead of February 26 Global Launch Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Air Purification, IoT Connectivity: Price, Features
  2. Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan
  3. Poco X8 Pro Max Appears on Certification Database in Indonesia as Anticipated Launch Nears
  4. Google Pixel 10a EU Energy Certification Reveals Battery Details; Official-Looking Renders Show Familiar Design
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem
  6. OpenAI Introduces Its First AI Model Capable of Real-Time Coding as Codex Push Continues
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon Chip; Tipster Leaks Storage Configurations, Colourways
  8. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Vision Pro Finally Gets an Official YouTube App With Up to 8K Video Playback
  10. A John Wick Single-Player Action Game Featuring Keanu Reeves Is in Development at Saber Interactive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »