Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind the God of War franchise has kept its next projects under wraps since the release of God of War Ragnarok in 2022. At Sony's State of Play broadcast in the early hours of Friday, the famed studio finally revealed the games it has been working on. One of them is now available to play. Santa Monica shadow dropped God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer, during the livestream, and announced it was working on a remake of the God of War Greek trilogy.

God of War Sons of Sparta Available Now

God of War Sons of Sparta, co-developed by Santa Monica and Mega Cat Studios, known for its work on retro games, is now available exclusively on the PS5. You can download the game from the PlayStation Store for $30 in the US (Rs. 2,497 in India).

Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer that charts the journey of a young Kratos as he trains to become a Spartan warrior. Santa Monica confirmed that the game's story is part of the God of War canon. Sons of Sparta is set at the Agoge, the brutal Spartan training program where Kratos proves his mettle alongside his brother Deimos.

While Mega Cat Studios has developed Sons of Sparta, Santa Monica has written the story for the game. In a PlayStation Blog post, the Sony-owned studio called the game a story of “of duty, honor, and brotherhood.”

God of War Sons of Sparta delivers classic kinetic combat, set against beautiful 2D environments and anchored by a canon narrative that adds new depth to Kratos' journey.



Here are the top five things you have to know!



Available now on PS5 🎮 pic.twitter.com/IF0HuWpMhT — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Sons of Sparta (@SonySantaMonica) February 13, 2026

Notably, God of War Sons of Sparta features the return of TC Carson as the voice of older Kratos. Carson voiced the iconic Spartan in the original Greek God of War trilogy, before Christopher Judge took on the role in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok. Carson is reprising his role the first time in over a decade as the adult version of Kratos, who narrates the story of Sons of Sparta. Young Kratos in the game is voiced by Antony Del Rio.

The platformer focusses on intense action combat the series is known for. Kratos will be armed with a spear and shield, along with a variety of divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus that grand unique abilities. In the reveal trailer of the game, a young Kratos can be seen taking on a wide variety of monsters and foes. The game is rendered in beautiful hand-drawn pixel animation, evoking a retro art style.

God of War Sons of Sparta is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions on the PlayStation Store.

God of War Greek Trilogy Remake Revealed

Marking 20 years of the God of War franchise, Santa Monica also revealed its next project at State of Play. As rumoured, the studio is developing a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy. Santa Monica did not reveal gameplay details for the game. The remake is in early development and Santa Monica said it would be a while before they share any details about the game.

“When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one,” the studio said.

Curiously, Santa Monica did not reveal the next mainline God of War game that is rumoured to be in the works, too. The studio has not yet confirmed Kratos' next adventure. Additionally, Santa Monica's Cory Barlog, the director of God of War (2018) is said to be working on a new game.