  Rockstar Games' Leaked Database Allegedly Hints at Scrapped GTA 5 Story DLC and Bully Sequel

Rockstar Games’ Leaked Database Allegedly Hints at Scrapped GTA 5 Story DLC and Bully Sequel

Bully, released in 2006, is an open-world action-adventure title that follows the escapades of delinquent student at a boarding school.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 November 2023 16:25 IST
Rockstar Games’ Leaked Database Allegedly Hints at Scrapped GTA 5 Story DLC and Bully Sequel

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 5 was released in 2013

Highlights
  • Rockstar has confirmed to release a GTA 6 trailer next month
  • GTA 5 never received a story DLC despite demand from fans
  • Bully remains a cult favourite Rockstar title among fans
Rockstar Games, makers of the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto series, finally announced earlier this month that they would officially reveal GTA 6 in December. In a series of posts from Rockstar's X account, studio co-founder Sam Houser confirmed that the much-awaited trailer for GTA 6 would arrive in December. A new leak, however, has unearthed evidence about scrapped story DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5. First released in 2013, GTA 5 still features on best-selling charts every month a decade into its run, thanks to GTA Online's thriving success and massive player base. Despite demand from fans, the main game never received a story expansion, with Rockstar instead opting to provide regular updates to the money-spinning online mode. The leak also reveals a canned sequel to 2006's Bully, a cult favourite title from Rockstar that never received a follow-up.

As spotted by VGC, X users Liam (@billsyliamgta) posted a database file from GTA 5 that hints at a story mode DLC for the game. The leaked database includes a string related to Trevor, one of the three main protagonists of GTA 5, and a jet pack.

In a separate tweet, the leaker posted a database file with references to Rockstar titles like GTA 4, Midnight Club, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. The same file also includes a string related to Bully 2, suggesting that there might have been a Bully sequel in the works at some point at Rockstar.

Bully is an open-world action-adventure title that follows the escapades of a delinquent student at a boarding school. The game explored high school cliques and bullying, while providing an arcade-style recreation of a school going experience, where players could attend classes, take on side activities with other students, and get into school trouble.

Bully 2 has been long rumoured, with fans of the first game calling for a sequel for years. Back in 2018, it was reported that a Bully sequel could be Rockstar Games' next release after Red Dead Redemption 2. A leaked casting call from an unnamed UK-based video game developer had sought mainly teenagers and young people for motion-capture performances for an unannounced video game, which had led people to think the new title could be Bully 2.

There has been no official word from Rockstar on a Bully sequel or story mode content for GTA 5. The studio, however, has announced that its next game is GTA 6, with a reveal trailer set to arrive next month. No further official details from the upcoming game are available, but an audacious hack targeting Rockstar Games in September last year, revealed in-development gameplay footage from GTA 6. The leak, which popped up on a popular GTA forum, consisted of over 90 videos showing two playable characters, Lucia and Jason, all but confirming that the next Grand Theft Auto will have a female protagonist. The game is also believed to be set in a fictional version of US state Miami, with Vicy City at the centre of the story.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Bully: Scholarship Edition

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 5, Bully, Bully 2, Rockstar Games, GTA Online
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Lands into Legal Trouble for Obstructing Crypto Tech from iOS Payment Apps

Rockstar Games’ Leaked Database Allegedly Hints at Scrapped GTA 5 Story DLC and Bully Sequel
