Rockstar Games, makers of the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto series, finally announced earlier this month that they would officially reveal GTA 6 in December. In a series of posts from Rockstar's X account, studio co-founder Sam Houser confirmed that the much-awaited trailer for GTA 6 would arrive in December. A new leak, however, has unearthed evidence about scrapped story DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5. First released in 2013, GTA 5 still features on best-selling charts every month a decade into its run, thanks to GTA Online's thriving success and massive player base. Despite demand from fans, the main game never received a story expansion, with Rockstar instead opting to provide regular updates to the money-spinning online mode. The leak also reveals a canned sequel to 2006's Bully, a cult favourite title from Rockstar that never received a follow-up.

As spotted by VGC, X users Liam (@billsyliamgta) posted a database file from GTA 5 that hints at a story mode DLC for the game. The leaked database includes a string related to Trevor, one of the three main protagonists of GTA 5, and a jet pack.

In a separate tweet, the leaker posted a database file with references to Rockstar titles like GTA 4, Midnight Club, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. The same file also includes a string related to Bully 2, suggesting that there might have been a Bully sequel in the works at some point at Rockstar.

GTAV's PDB leak contains a string relating to Bully 2.



Bully is an open-world action-adventure title that follows the escapades of a delinquent student at a boarding school. The game explored high school cliques and bullying, while providing an arcade-style recreation of a school going experience, where players could attend classes, take on side activities with other students, and get into school trouble.

Bully 2 has been long rumoured, with fans of the first game calling for a sequel for years. Back in 2018, it was reported that a Bully sequel could be Rockstar Games' next release after Red Dead Redemption 2. A leaked casting call from an unnamed UK-based video game developer had sought mainly teenagers and young people for motion-capture performances for an unannounced video game, which had led people to think the new title could be Bully 2.

There has been no official word from Rockstar on a Bully sequel or story mode content for GTA 5. The studio, however, has announced that its next game is GTA 6, with a reveal trailer set to arrive next month. No further official details from the upcoming game are available, but an audacious hack targeting Rockstar Games in September last year, revealed in-development gameplay footage from GTA 6. The leak, which popped up on a popular GTA forum, consisted of over 90 videos showing two playable characters, Lucia and Jason, all but confirming that the next Grand Theft Auto will have a female protagonist. The game is also believed to be set in a fictional version of US state Miami, with Vicy City at the centre of the story.

