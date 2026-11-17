Nike unveiled a new range of footwear and apparel innovations on Monday, which span running, football, basketball, training and outdoor sports. Among the notable introductions is Tuned Air, a new manufacturing approach for Nike Air. The company has also previewed upcoming running shoes, training apparel, and signature basketball footwear, alongside an expanded range of Nike Mind products designed around athletes' sensory experiences. Nike says some of these innovations will eventually make their way into products across different sports and price segments.

Nike Unveils Tuned Air, Nike Mind and Nike Free Platforms

The innovations were showcased as part of Nike's World of Athletes event at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The company described Tuned Air as the next frontier of its Air cushioning technology. The approach uses a digital manufacturing method to change how Nike produces Air units. This potentially allows Nike to explore different designs and cushioning characteristics based on the requirements of individual athletes and sports.

Nike also introduced the Nike Therma-FIT A.I.R. Jacket, an apparel innovation that builds on the Therma-FIT Air Milano Jacket. It features inflatable baffles that enable wearers to add or release air depending on weather conditions and activity levels. As per the company, the technology will move beyond performance-focused apparel and expand into its Sportswear lineup

The sportswear company is also reintroducing the Nike Free footwear platform for training. The updated range will initially include the Nike Free 3.0 and Nike Free 5.0. Further, an expansion of the Nike Mind lineup is planned as well. The range, which already includes the Nike Mind 001, will gain four more products — the Nike Mind Sock, Nike Mind Moc Flyknit, Nike Mind Sneaker, and Nike Mind Slip.

Nike's upcoming performance footwear and apparel lineup includes products developed for several sports. In running, the company has previewed the Vaporfly 5, which it describes as its most aggressive Vaporfly shoe yet. It combines additional cushioning with a redesigned wave-shaped Flyplate and two proprietary foam materials. Another upcoming running shoe is the Vomero 19, which is positioned as a comfortable daily trainer.

For women's football, the company has introduced the Fenom System, a head-to-toe performance apparel range. Nike's training lineup will also receive five new categories under its Nike Pro range, designed for activities like everyday training, weightlifting, hybrid racing, and game day.

In basketball, the company has previewed the Book 3, calling it the latest signature shoe from Devin Booker. It combines a new performance system developed with input from the athlete with the familiar design language of the Book range. For outdoor athletes, Nike's ACG lineup will include the Kigerfly and Kiger Hike. The former is claimed to be ACG's lightest trail racing shoe, while the latter is a lightweight hiking shoe for everyday exploration and varied conditions.

Nike is also bringing performance-focused technologies into its everyday Sportswear products. The company has previewed two new footwear concepts, Project Ride and Nike Morpho X, as part of this effort.

As per Nike, Project Ride offers soft cushioning with an external structural cage, for wearers dealing with changing terrain and frequent movement. Meanwhile, Nike Morpho X uses the company's latest SkyX supercritical foam technology to adapt performance running technology for everyday use.

Nike has not announced specific prices or retail availability for the products and technologies showcased. The company says further details will be shared in the coming months as the innovations move towards their respective launches.