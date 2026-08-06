Grand Theft Auto 6 is just over three months away from its launch, but Rockstar Games is yet to share a first look at gameplay. The marketing machinery behind the hotly anticipated game hasn't kicked off and beyond basic details about story and setting, fans don't know what to expect from game even as it is up for pre-order. It is, however, speculated that Rockstar will share new details about GTA 6 this month.

Anticipation for a new GTA 6 trailer has surged this week ahead of Rockstar parent Take-Two's first-quarter earnings call for fiscal year 2027, set to be held Friday, August 7. The company has historically shared information on GTA 6 during its quarterly earnings call with investors, usually reaffirming the release date or confirming marketing timelines for the game.

At Take-Two's last earnings call in May, CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated that GTA 6 would stick to its November 19 release date and said that Rockstar's marketing campaign for game would begin this summer.

Rockstar, however, has still not shared any official updates on the game since it announced pre-order and pricing details in late June. But that could change soon.

According to X user @videotech, who regularly covers news and updates on Rockstar titles, the developer recently made two backend updates to the Grand Theft Auto 6 website, suggesting bigger changes to the official site might be coming soon.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson also recently made an "educated guess” on the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast and said that Rockstar would release GTA 6's third trailer on Thursday, August 6, a day before Take-Two's earnings call.

Take-Two Earnings Call Could Bring News on GTA 6

Curiously, Take-Two is also set to host its Q1 FY2027 earnings call on August 7 at an unusual time. As spotted by PC Gamer, the Take-Two website confirms the investor call will take place at 12pm UTC (8am EDT or 5.30pm IST) on Friday — much earlier than the company's usual timings for quarterly earnings call.

Take-Two told PC Gamer that the unusual timing was down to “just scheduling,” but it could be that Take-Two is gearing up to reveal news about GTA 6.

With no new trailer and no gameplay showcase, fans have also started to speculate if GTA 6 is going to be delayed a third time. While anything is possible, it does seem unlikely that the game will be pushed back further. Zelnick has reaffirmed the November 19 release date multiple times, and the game has been up for pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts for over a month. But the longer the wait for a new GTA 6 trailer goes on, the more anxious fans will be about a potential delay.

Last week, an industry insider claimed that Rockstar was gearing up to share new GTA 6 content in August. So, a third trailer and a first look at gameplay may arrive soon. Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game's last trailer was released over a year ago in May 2025.