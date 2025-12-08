Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) release is less than a year away. While the release of Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world crime game was recently delayed again, leaving many fans of the franchise disappointed, the game developer has now scheduled its launch for November next year, shifting the same from May 2026. However, Rockstar Games has managed to keep GTA 6 alive in conversations by dropping multiple teasers and trailers online. Moreover, the leaked footage of the game has also made a notable contribution in fuelling the expectations of gamers. Confirmed to arrive on consoles first, the company has yet to confirm its availability on PC.

If you are also wondering when you will be able to play the game, what its storyline will be, and what platforms the game will be released on first, here is everything you need to know about GTA 6 ahead of its release. Moreover, if you want to check if your PC will be able to run GTA 6, you can read about the anticipated minimum and recommended system requirements here.

GTA 6 Launch Timeline

The game developer, Rockstar Games, recently announced that it is delaying the release of GTA 6 again. While it was earlier scheduled to be launched on May 26, 2026, the company has now pushed its release date to November 19 next year. If there are further delays, then the upcoming GTA instalment will be released more than 13 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

While the GTA 6 launch date is less than a year away, the game has become an integral part of the meme culture, giving rise to jokes like “We got a standard iPhone model with a 120Hz display before GTA 6” and “We got fridges with touchscreens that threaten users before GTA 6,” and “We got Forza and Halo on PS 5 before GTA 6”.

GTA 6 Price in India, Availability (Anticipated)

GTA 6 price in India and other markets is yet to be revealed by the game developer Rockstar Games. However, the same has been surfacing online for a while. Recently, an Economic Times report stated that the game could be priced at Rs. 9,000 (for the standard edition) in the country.

If this is true, it would be a steep jump from its predecessor, which was priced at Rs. 3,499 on consoles. However, given that the company is reportedly developing the game at a cost of nearly $1 billion (about Rs. 9,000 crore).

GTA 6 Storyline (Anticipated)

GTA 6 teasers suggest that the game will feature a male and a female protagonist, named Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, respectively, unlike GTA V, which had three playable characters: Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. The teaser shows Jason picking up Lucia from prison, hinting at their criminal past.

The storyline somewhat resembles that of the infamous American criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. After Lucia's release from jail, the two live in a trailer park, where Jason does odd jobs for his landlord. More details about the story are expected to be revealed in the coming months if Rockstar Games releases more trailers.

GTA 6 Supported Platforms, File Size (Anticipated)

GTA 6 is confirmed to be initially available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X. While reports suggest it might arrive on PCs later, there is no work from Rockstar Games on its availability on PCs.

Its download size is expected to range between 150GB to 200GB on PC. Meanwhile, on consoles, the same might vary depending on the console itself. Similarly, it could take over 200GB of storage on your system.

FAQs

1. When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 will be released by Rockstar Games on November 19, 2026.

2. Will I be able to play GTA 6 on my console?

Once the game has been launched, you'll have to check whether your console supports the game or not. Currently, it is confirmed to be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

3. When will GTA 6 be released on PC?

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm GTA 6's availability on PC. However, it is expected to release a few months after its release on consoles.

4. How many playable characters will GTA 6 have?

Thanks to the GTA 6 trailer, we know that the game will have two playable characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and they have a Bonnie and Clyde dynamic, and we're looking forward to playing both characters.