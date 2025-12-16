Technology News
  GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About

GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About

GTA 6 Characters Guide: Know the main and supporting characters, from dual protagonists to Vice City’s power players.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 19:46 IST
GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About

Photo Credit: YouTube/Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 storyline follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos across crimes and adventures

Highlights
  • Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are GTA 6’s dual protagonists
  • These characters were teased by Rockstar in the second trailer
  • GTA 6, currently, does not have an official launch date
Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, has kept the anticipation among gamers high despite multiple delays so far. Earlier, the developer and publisher Rockstar Games had slated a November 2026 release timeline. However, the company has now announced another delay. But the company has graced the fans with two trailers of the game so far. The first trailer revolved primarily around the two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, but the second trailer showcased a wider cast that will appear throughout the storyline. Let us take a look at everything we know so far.

GTA 6 Characters Guide

This guide is primarily built on what is publicly known about the characters from the two trailers combined. It is always a possibility that there is more to these characters that Rockstar is keeping hidden from the fans, but there is no way to tell unless another trailer arrives or the developers release a third trailer. Some information has also been sourced from an IGN report.

Jason Duval

Jason Duval is one of GTA 6's two playable protagonists and appears to be the more grounded half of the duo. From what Rockstar has shown so far, Jason is a former soldier or someone with military-style training who has drifted into crime after struggling to find stability. He is portrayed as physically capable, reserved and pragmatic, often acting as the planner rather than the instigator.

Jason's character fits a classic Rockstar mould: a man trying to escape his past but constantly pulled back into violence. His dynamic with Lucia suggests that he is both a partner in crime and an emotional anchor, often questioning their decisions even as he goes along with them. Gameplay-wise, Jason is expected to handle heavier weapons and tactical situations.

Lucia Caminos

Lucia Caminos is GTA 6's other playable protagonist and the first female lead character in the series' modern era. Rockstar has made it clear that Lucia is not a side character or novelty but an equal half of the story. She is introduced as a recently released prison inmate who is determined not to repeat past mistakes.

Lucia comes across as sharper, more impulsive and more openly ambitious than Jason. She is willing to take risks and push boundaries, which often drives the story forward. Her motivation appears rooted in survival and control rather than chaos, making her one of the more emotionally complex characters Rockstar has created. The Jason-Lucia partnership is clearly inspired by crime duos like Bonnie and Clyde, but framed through a modern, socially aware lens.

Brian Heder

In the trailer, Brian Heder appears as Jason's landlord, but there is more to it than meets the eye. The general assumption is that he's a seasoned criminal with deep roots in Vice City's underworld. He is depicted as someone who understands how crime works at scale, from logistics to political connections. Brian's role seems to be that of a facilitator, connecting Jason and Lucia to bigger opportunities while also pulling them into dangerous territory.

Raul Bautista

Raul Bautista is shown as a confident, flashy figure who thrives on spectacle. He appears to be involved in high-profile robberies and large-scale criminal operations. As far as the character dynamics go, Raul appears to be the perfect chaotic “yang” to Jason and Lucia's restrained and calculated “yin.”

Boobie Ike

Boobie Ike is tied closely to Vice City's street culture and nightlife. He is portrayed as a businessman with criminal ties, likely operating clubs, real estate or other cash-heavy enterprises. With a real Kingpin and Lex Luthor-like vibe, he could be the ultimate force that Jason and Lucia deal with in the storyline.

Dre'Quan Priest

Dre'Quan Priest appears connected to Leonida's music scene and youth culture. Not a traditional gangster by any means, Dre'Quan brings ambition and high-stakes schemes to the game. As per IGN, his main motivation in the story appears to be forging a partnership with Boobie Ike.

Cal Hampton

Although he appears briefly during the trailer, Cal Hampton seems to be Jason's drinking buddy and possibly a close friend. IGN says the character's main traits are “casual paranoia” and an obsession with conspiracy theories, which is sure to bring a satirical comedy element to the story.

This captures all the named characters in GTA 6 that we know of. However, during the trailer, multiple other characters appear that were either shown briefly or were not named. From cops and gangsters that Jason and Lucia have to deal with to various store owners, influencers, and other colourful characters that make up the population of Leonida. We can only hope to learn more about them soon.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028
GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About
