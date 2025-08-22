Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway

GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway

The 'End of Summer' campaign in GTA Online ends on September 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 August 2025 17:18 IST
GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA Online is expected to get one last major DLC before GTA 6 is released

Highlights
  • All players logging in get GTA$1 million cash as a one-time gift
  • Bonuses will appear in accounts within 72 hours of logging in
  • Rockstar has also announced discounts on in-game cars, bikes and more
Advertisement

Rockstar Games on Thursday announced the ‘End of Summer' giveaway for GTA Online. As part of the limited-time campaign, anyone who plays GTA Online within the specified period will receive an infusion of in-game currency. GTA+ subscribers will also be eligible for additional GTA$ benefits. This move is speculated to be in anticipation of the leaked Money Fronts update, as part of the Winter DLC, that will bring mansions to GTA Online later this year.

It might be the very last major update for GTA Online before GTA 6 arrives on May 26, 2026.

GTA Online's End of Summer Giveaway: Details

According to Rockstar Games' blog post, the End of Summer giveaway in GTA Online will run from August 21 to September 17. Any player who logs in between this period will receive GTA$1 million as a one-time gift. Further, players who have subscribed to the GTA+ service will receive an additional infusion of GTA$1 million.

This applies not just to existing players, but also to those who subscribe between the aforementioned dates. Thus, the total giveaway amount for GTA Online players is a staggering GTA$2 million, which is a very generous sum of cash, irrespective of whether you are new to GTA Online or are a veteran of the game.

As per the company, players will begin to see the bonuses in their accounts within 72 hours of logging in.

GTA Online: Get Discounts on Vehicles

Apart from the giveaway cash, Rockstar has also announced discounts on several in-game vehicles, from bikes and supercars to helicopters. For example, they can purchase the Grotti Turismo Omaggio and Toundra Panthere with up to a 40 percent discount.

Helicopers and planes, like Buckingham Akula and B-11 Strikeforce, respectively, can be purchased with a 30 percent discount for a limited time. The list of discounted vehicles is as follows:

Vehicle Name Vehicle Type Discount
Annis S80RR Super 40 percent
Pegassi Ignus Super 40 percent
Nagasaki Shinobi Motorcycle 40 percent
Toundra Panthere Sports 40 percent
Grotti Turismo Omaggio Super 40 percent
Buckingham Akula Helicopter 30 percent
Pegassi Torero XO Super 30 percent
B-11 Strikeforce Plane 30 percent
Överflöd Pipistrello Super 30 percent
BF Club Compact 30 percent
Ocelot Ardent Sports Classic 30 percent
Dewbauchee Specter Sports 30 percent

 

However, be sure to grab the discounts as soon as possible, as they will expire on August 28. Notably, GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA Online, GTA, grand theft auto, GTA 5, Rockstar Games
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows

Related Stories

GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Blinkit Now Delivers Lenskart's Powered Spectacles in These Cities
  3. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant Could Arrive With These Specifications
  6. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  9. Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Shut After Online Gaming Bill 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  2. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  3. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims
  5. Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows
  6. Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks
  7. Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
  9. Blinkit Partners Lenskart for Quick Deliveries of Powered Spectacles in Select Cities
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »