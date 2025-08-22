Rockstar Games on Thursday announced the ‘End of Summer' giveaway for GTA Online. As part of the limited-time campaign, anyone who plays GTA Online within the specified period will receive an infusion of in-game currency. GTA+ subscribers will also be eligible for additional GTA$ benefits. This move is speculated to be in anticipation of the leaked Money Fronts update, as part of the Winter DLC, that will bring mansions to GTA Online later this year.

It might be the very last major update for GTA Online before GTA 6 arrives on May 26, 2026.

GTA Online's End of Summer Giveaway: Details

According to Rockstar Games' blog post, the End of Summer giveaway in GTA Online will run from August 21 to September 17. Any player who logs in between this period will receive GTA$1 million as a one-time gift. Further, players who have subscribed to the GTA+ service will receive an additional infusion of GTA$1 million.

This applies not just to existing players, but also to those who subscribe between the aforementioned dates. Thus, the total giveaway amount for GTA Online players is a staggering GTA$2 million, which is a very generous sum of cash, irrespective of whether you are new to GTA Online or are a veteran of the game.

As per the company, players will begin to see the bonuses in their accounts within 72 hours of logging in.

GTA Online: Get Discounts on Vehicles

Apart from the giveaway cash, Rockstar has also announced discounts on several in-game vehicles, from bikes and supercars to helicopters. For example, they can purchase the Grotti Turismo Omaggio and Toundra Panthere with up to a 40 percent discount.

Helicopers and planes, like Buckingham Akula and B-11 Strikeforce, respectively, can be purchased with a 30 percent discount for a limited time. The list of discounted vehicles is as follows:

Vehicle Name Vehicle Type Discount Annis S80RR Super 40 percent Pegassi Ignus Super 40 percent Nagasaki Shinobi Motorcycle 40 percent Toundra Panthere Sports 40 percent Grotti Turismo Omaggio Super 40 percent Buckingham Akula Helicopter 30 percent Pegassi Torero XO Super 30 percent B-11 Strikeforce Plane 30 percent Överflöd Pipistrello Super 30 percent BF Club Compact 30 percent Ocelot Ardent Sports Classic 30 percent Dewbauchee Specter Sports 30 percent

However, be sure to grab the discounts as soon as possible, as they will expire on August 28. Notably, GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026.